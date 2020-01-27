🔥REVEALED | Mahesh Babu’s role from his next with Vamsi Paidipally🔥

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

Mahesh Babu, currently basking in the success of Sarileru Nekevaru, is on a vacation to New York with his family. He is expected to begin the shoot for his next after he returns to the country.

During the promotions of Sarileru Nekevaru, the actor had confirmed that he will next work with director Vamsi Paidipally. The duo had earlier come together for Maharshi.

Pre-production work of this film has been going on at a brisk pace. The team of the film is super excited to begin working with Mahesh Babu.

While in Maharshi he played the CEO of a multinational company, in Sarileru Nekevaru he was seen playing an army official. As per reliable sources, it has been confirmed that Mahesh will be seen playing a spy in his next. The film is expected to be an out and out commercial entertainer.

Mahesh Babu is seen kissing director Vamshi Paidipally at the success meet of MaharshiTwitter

Vamsi Paidipally has written an amazing script for Mahesh and the audience will get to see a new facet of work from the actor. He has decided to take a break from making message-oriented movies and focus on some commercial films which would be loved by all audiences.

The film is expected to release next year. The makers are looking for a fresh face to play his leading lady. SS Thaman, who has recently delivered chartbuster songs for Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, has been roped in to compose music for the film. This will be Thaman’s second collaboration with Mahesh.