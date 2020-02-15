🔥Returning soreness to pitching arm slows Mikolas’s spring, will delay his appearance in games🔥

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) pitches from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — A soreness in his right arm that Miles Mikolas pitched through at times last season returned in the first week of spring training and will delay his appearance in exhibition games, at the least.Mikolas was removed from his scheduled throwing program after experiencing renewed discomfort in his right flexor tendon. It is the same tendon that he had addressed at the end of last season with a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection. The righthander had an MRI at the time to determine the integrity of his right elbow and the ligaments, and it’s possible another MRI in the coming days will be prescribed to get additional clarity on the injury.General manager Michael Girsch said Mikolas will have several days off from activity, and that the team is exploring the next step of treatment.”It’s back to the flexor tendon that we’ve gotten looked at and now we’re going to treat, and we’re going to take it the proverbial day by day and evaluate as we go,” manager Mike Shildt said. “It is going to set him back in time. We’ll evaluate how much.”Mikolas felt the soreness after his bullpen session Thursday.He was scheduled for a second throw in a bullpen setting on Saturday, but he did not join his throwing group.Shildt said it’s too early to know if Mikolas is questionable for opening day.