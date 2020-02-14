🔥Return our videos of Dad, plead cancer victim's family after raid🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of a man who died of cancer have told of their heartbreak after a computer storing videos of his last three years was stolen in a burglary.

Police today launched a hunt for raiders who broke into Paul Stewart’s former home in Waltham Cross, five years after he died aged 41.

The radio station owner’s family said losing the “digital time capsule” was like “losing him all over again”.

His fiancée Lisa, two daughters, 10 and 11, and 14-year-old son were asleep as their house was ransacked at about 3.30am on January 29.

Paul Stewart died of cancer aged 41

An Apple Mac computer, with all the pictures and videos left by Mr Stewart, was taken with an HP laptop, a PlayStation 4 and an iPhone 7.

The thieves also stole keys to Lisa’s black Mercedes E350 which was driven 15 miles to Ilford.

The hairdresser, 44, who had been with Mr Stewart since they were 18, said: “This is killing us. It’s like Paul has died all over again.

“The burglary was so scary. We discovered what had happened when we woke up and went downstairs.

“All I want is that Apple Mac back. It’s so upsetting that they took that.”

She added: “We knew Paul was going to pass away so we made videos of him playing with the children.

“There was one when they were jumping on his back, and he said, ‘I want you to always listen to your mum.’ It was sad because he knew I would soon be on my own.

“He recorded himself making music and singing songs with them but all the time they were unaware he was unwell.

“We never got the chance to tell them. We can’t get those memories back. I rang Apple to ask if they could access his iCloud but they refused because we don’t have any of the passwords.”

Mr Stewart — who was known as Pabz — was friends with Channel 4 star Big Narstie and rapper Skepta.

He set up the internet-based station Axe FM aged 20. As well as providing a springboard for grime music talent, he helped youngsters in Edmonton stay off the streets.

Appealing to the thieves, his fiancée said: “Please, if you have the computer, hand it in and don’t wipe it.”

Detective Constable Claire Sprent said: “I am desperately appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen the stolen items or been offered them for sale.”

Apple said it will investigate how Mr Stewart’s family can be supported. The terms of its iCloud service states accounts are “non-transferable and that any rights to your Apple ID or content … terminate upon your death”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, email claire.sprent@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 41/8648/20, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.