Retreat Gastropub, Yellowbelly team announce new cocktail bar, the Lazy Tiger

Travis Howard (left) and Tim Wiggins, the partners behind Yellowbelly, the new restaurant in the Central West End. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.clm

Once again this week, the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered restaurant dining rooms across the region hasn’t stopped local restaurateurs from unveiling their next project.Two days after Savage chef Logan Ely shared details of a new restaurant, Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins of the Central West End restaurants Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly have announced plans for a cocktail bar, the Lazy Tiger.The Lazy Tiger will be located at 210 North Euclid Avenue, the space next-door to Yellowbelly that Howard and Wiggins introduced last year as an event space called the Hideout.“When we built the space, we very purposefully laid it out in a way that we knew could be used for many different purposes,” Howard tells Off the Menu.The duo’s Halloween-themed pop-up bar Corpse Reviver showed them the space could handle a cocktail concept.“We’re a lot more excited about putting together cocktails and doing this kind of service rather than doing private events,” Howard says.The Lazy Tiger’s main menu will feature 15 drinks spread across five categories: old fashioneds, highballs, sours, cocktails and spirit-free.The guiding principle, Wiggins says, is a focused bar with 30 or so liquors rather than a big wall featuring hundreds of bottles — a selection in keeping with the Lazy Tiger’s small size (likely 36 seats, including four at the bar).Those spirits will range from small-batch mezcal to Willet’s Old Bardstown bourbon to even a few well-known brands such as Beefeater gin, which Wiggins loves.“It’s about saying, this is what we want to work with,” Wiggins says. “Put a number on it and say, look, after 35 bottles, no more. You have to drop one to pick one up.”As for the timing of Wednesday’s announcement, Howard says, they are in part following their original schedule.“We felt like there’s no reason to hold off, even though we obviously can’t give a definitive time frame for it,” he says. “We’re going to be pretty well ready to open it once everything at least gets back to somewhat normal.”The announcement also provides a change of pace during this uncertain time.“We just want to have something fun to talk about,” Howard says.

