🔥Retired doctors and nurses to join 'Dad's Army'-style team of health workers if coronavirus pandemic declared🔥

Doctors and other health professionals could be brought out of retirement to help fight coronavirus as part of emergency Government planning for if the UK outbreak worsens.

Ministers have confirmed that “broader measures” will be considered to keep the public safe and ensure the NHS can handle the added strain, if the spread of coronavirus escalates into a pandemic.

The plans include a Dad’s Army-style emergency registration of health professionals who have retired, as well as relaxing rules around school class sizes in case teachers are off ill or forced to self-isolate.

Other proposals include introducing emergency indemnity coverage for healthcare workers to allow them to diagnose or care for those who contract the deadly illness.

Ministers are also considering whether to recommend more employees work from home and discourage “unnecessary travel”.

The so-called “social distancing” approach is part of a strategy designed to delay the peak of the outbreak until later in the year, potentially helping to combat the virus during warmer weather conditions when it will spread less easily.

The plan, due to be issued across all four nations of the UK, is based on the Government’s existing contingency plans for responding to a pandemic flu outbreak, but adapted for Covid-19.

The UK currently has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus but fears of a wider outbreak worsened after a man was diagnosed in Surrey on Friday. It was not clear if the patient had contracted the virus “directly or indirectly” from somebody who had recently travelled abroad.

The Prime Minister said: “Coronavirus may very well be a challenge in the weeks and months ahead.

“But I have no doubt that with the help of the NHS and its incomparable staff this country will get through it – and beat it.”

As part of the bid to step up Government preparations, Boris Johnson has announced he will establish a “war room” in the Cabinet Office featuring a cross-Whitehall team of communications experts who are responsible for rolling out a public information campaign.

A publicity campaign will be unveiled featuring posters and social media adverts to reinforce the importance of hand-washing for 20 seconds or more with water and soap in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other policies being brought in include designating a minister in every Whitehall department to be responsible for its response to coronavirus.

The PM, meanwhile, will chair his first emergency Cobra meeting about the outbreak on Monday. He has been criticised for not chairing the session earlier.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is still hopeful of containing the disease.

He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “The plan is very clear. Firstly, (it is) to contain this virus. That’s the stage we’re in now, we hope that we can succeed in doing that.”

The Cabinet minister said the long-term strategy for ensuring Covid-19 was contained was attempting to delay its “peak” until the summer when the warmer weather means the virus will not spread so easily.

The Government is also putting £40 million into trying to find a vaccine and also aiming to improve treatments for patients who do have the disease, he said.​

On Saturday, three more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus , including a staff member at an infant school in Berkshire.

Willow Bank Infant School headteacher Michelle Masters informed parents that the worker, who had recently returned from Asia, had tested positive for the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19.

In an email, Ms Masters urged parents to “remain calm and follow the recommended hygiene procedures”.

“The school will be shut for some days to allow for a deep clean and to ensure that the risk of infection remain(s) low,” she said.

Another case involved a patient from the Cotswolds area of Gloucestershire. Debra Lapthorne, centre director for Public Health England (PHE) South West, said the patient became infected whilst in Italy, the worst-affected country in Europe.

A third case was also identified in Hertfordshire. The patient had recently returned from Asia.

Meanwhile, the Irish Republic reported its first case of the virus on Saturday , where a man in the eastern part of the island tested positive after travelling from an affected area in Italy.

It comes as Donald Trump banned travel to Iran after America reported its first death from the virus. The US president added that he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the border with Mexico in response to the outbreak.

Elsewhere, the husband of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe believes she has contracted coronavirus at the prison where she is being held .

Richard Ratcliffe said his wife has repeatedly asked to be tested for the virus at the Evin prison in Tehran after suffering from a “strange cold”.

Also on Saturday, holiday operator Tui said it would be making arrangements for Britons at a coronavirus-stricken hotel in Tenerife who test negative to return to the UK.

Guests at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel were told they would be in quarantine until March 10, after at least four holidaymakers were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Spanish authorities have since said the risk of infection for any Britons staying at the hotel was low.

It comes amid reports that a fifth man at the hotel has tested positive for coronavirus.

