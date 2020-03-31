🔥Retired civil servants asked to come back to work to help manage coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government has asked retired senior civil servants with experience of crisis management to return to work to help deal with coronavirus.

The UK has recently launched a range of complex measures to support the NHS and help people struggling financially amid the economic fallout of the virus.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: “In No 10 and across government we have put in place contingency plans to ensure we can carry on working throughout this outbreak and to ensure we have all the capacity we need to lead the nationwide response.”

The news comes after it emerged that senior Government adviser Dominic Cummings was self-isolating with coronavirus-like symptoms .

Dominic Cummings is in isolation with suspected coronavirus symptoms (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have also tested positive for coronavirus . Scotland minister Alister Jack and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty are both in isolation after suffering symptoms in line with the virus.

Mr Johnson and Mr Hancock have both been at several in-person meetings in recent weeks, possibly putting officials at risk of catching the virus – prompting criticism from scientists.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus (@BorisJohnson)

The UK has introduced several major new policies and initiatives to help manage the effects of the virus.

20,000 doctors are set to return to the NHS, while over 750,000 people have volunteered to help care for vulnerable people in lockdown.

The Government is sending over 200 million items of personal protective and cleaning equipment 58,000 NHS Trusts and healthcare facilities. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the move was unlike anything in the UK “since the Second World War”.

Meanwhile Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled sweeping new measures to support people who have lost work due to the crisis.