Retailers roll up the door mats, trim hours across St. Louis to fight coronavirus spread

“This is the first we’ve ever had to do anything like this” said cashier Laurie Ferzacca as she wipes down her check out lane between customers at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fields Foods announce on Sunday that they established special shopping hours for seniors only from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to increasing the frequency they clean surfaces, employees will wear gloves to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Jane Merdic, 66, from Weldon Spring loads groceries into her SUV in the parking lot at Fields Foods in Lafayette Square on Monday. Merdic says she was shopping for neighbors who couldn’t get out to the store and appreciated that Fields Foods has special shopping hours for seniors only from 7-8 a.m. during the coronavirus outbreak. The store employees are wearing gloves and will clean surfaces more often to help prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

FRONTENAC — Don’t look for the Easter bunny any time soon at Plaza Frontenac or West County Center. Visits and photos with the costumed critter are postponed as those malls, along with stores and restaurants across the region, cut hours or close to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Movie theaters trimmed maximum attendance. An area grocery store limited the purchase of milk, bread and eggs. Another started a seniors-only shopping hour. And many businesses simply closed down for the foreseeable future.“It just keeps cascading,” said Jason Long, founder of consulting firm Eye on Retail in St. Louis.Such changes, Long said, have been building for weeks. He expected to see more businesses restricting hours while other retailers, such as big box stores or drugstores, could move to pickup instead of in-store shopping.”It’s to the point now that if you don’t reduce hours or cancel, you’re going to be seen as mean or mean-spirited and not thinking of your customer,” Long said of businesses selling nonessential items.Plaza Frontenac and St. Louis Galleria, both owned by Brookfield Properties, on Monday trimmed their hours. Both will open at noon and close at 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the Galleria will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Plaza Frontenac from noon to 6 p.m.Local malls owned by CBL Properties — West County Center, South County Center, Mid Rivers Mall and St. Clair Square — kept their regular hours of operation as of Monday, even as some of the stores within them closed.A slew of national retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and Lululemon shuttered, as did local shops, including Kangaroo Kids, a Glendale resale shop specializing in children’s items.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the country’s largest theater chain with seven St. Louis-area locations, said it’s limiting attendance to a maximum of 50 people per show. It previously had capped ticket sales by half for each movie.Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres, which in 2016 bought all nine Wehrenberg Theatres in St. Louis, did the same. The company said it has implemented “social distancing seating arrangements,” ensuring space between each pair of seats.The Moolah Theatre, which has couches in the front of the auditorium, closed. The two other STL Cinemas locations — the Chase Park Plaza in the Central West End and MX Movies downtown — are open, but have reduced attendance to 40 percent per auditorium, the company said.Schnuck Markets, which stopped giving out food samples, has generally reduced hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., to allow for time to restock shelves. Three Schnucks will close for a few days: The stores in Shrewsbury, Lemay and Alton were set to close Monday night, with a tentative reopening set for 6 a.m. Thursday. That shifts nearly 200 employees to other stores to give time off to those working extra hours, and also to add support for increased customer demand, Schnucks said.Schnucks’ downtown store, Culinaria, will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and close Saturday and Sunday.Beginning Tuesday, Fields Foods at 1500 Lafayette Avenue is reserving its aisles from 7-8 a.m. for shoppers 60 and older, who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are “at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.”Fields Foods is requiring all employees to wear sanitary gloves while on duty; restricting the use of reusable cups at the coffee bar; and limiting quantities of purchases of items such as cleaning, disinfecting and paper products, as well as bottled water.Other stores have done the same, including Dierbergs Markets. That grocer was putting limits on purchases of white milk, eggs and bread, saying it was seeing supplier shortages.Store hours at Dierbergs remained unchanged as of late Monday.”It’s moving so quickly,” Long said of changes in the retail industry due to the virus. “What made sense a week ago doesn’t make sense today.”

