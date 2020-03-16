🔥Retailer Planet Organic buys As Nature Intended chain🔥

Upmarket grocer Planet Organic has swooped to buy a London chain that was started by the founder of supermarkets firm Iceland, Sir Malcolm Walker.

In a move that will nearly double the size of its estate, Planet Organic has agreed to buy As Nature Intended for an undisclosed sum.

The deal comes as demand for more ethical and sustainable goods soars.

As Nature Intended, which notched up sales of around £11 million last year and sells organic food and beauty products, has seven London branches. It has been sold by Walker and his daughter Caroline Gooding.

The acquired stores will be rebranded as Planet Organic, and join the new owner’s eight existing sites, including in Muswell Hill and Westbourne Grove.

Planet Organic’s chairman Ben Thomson told the Standard: “The new stores are in locations we wanted to be in, but weren’t. This is an opportunity for us to grow the business quickly.”

Scottish private equity firm Inverleith bought Planet Organic in 2018.

As Nature Intended’s Gooding will step down from her role as chief executive. Gooding said: “I am confident that I am passing the company into highly capable and committed hands.”