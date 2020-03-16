🔥Retail giants Primark and Kingfisher try to reassure City as stores shut🔥

Retail giants Primark and B&Q owner Kingfisher today attempted to reassure the City they are in a strong financial position despite being forced to shut stores due to the coronavirus.

Associated British Food, which owns Primark, said it has closed stores in France, Spain and Austria, equating to 20% of its selling space and 30% of sales. It had expected revenues of £190 million from these stores over the next four weeks.

In the UK it admitted footfall was down in recent weeks but stressed it has a “strong balance sheet” with £800m of cash. Shares in the company plunged on opening before their suspension, thought to be down to erroneous trade either due to human or computer error. The shares settled down 209p or 11% at 1625p.

Finance director John Bason said: “We are a robust, strong group selling affordable food and clothing to everyone. We are facing uncertain times but will get through it.”

Most of Primark’s suppliers in China are now back open, and Bason said a reduction in demand for clothes shopping should ease supply headaches.

Berenberg analyst Michelle Wilson said that ABF was in a “resilient position” financially, and that practically as its grocery arm is so far unaffected. But she added: “Primark relies on selling high volumes at low prices so investors are worried stores could be closed in the UK, which accounts for 40% of sales.”

Analysts at Credit Suisse said that Primark could actually benefit as “the impact on weaker peers will be very significant”.

B&Q owner Kingfisher has shut all 221 of its Castorama and Brico Deput stores in France until April 14 and 28 shops in Spain for two weeks.

It said it has “significant financial headroom” with access to more than £1 billion in funds and “limited financial debt” of £136 million. But the shares plunged 17% to 113p.

There are fears that Britain’s retailers – under pressure from high business rates and online competition – will suffer as High Street footfall plunges.

Shopping centres owner Westfield said it had “substantially closed” malls in France, Spain, Poland, Australia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with just food stores and pharmacies open. Its other centres – which include its malls in White City and Stratford – “continue to trade as normal for now, albeit with reduced footfall”.

Fashion behemoth H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, has shut stores across Europe including all of its shops in Italy, but has reopened most of its shops in China where quarterly sales slumped 24%.

Supermarket chiefs are due to meet health secretary Matt Hancock today to discuss measures to limit panic buying and the spread of the virus. Among the measures on the agenda could be an “elderly hour”, allowing at risk over 70s to shop away from the rest of the public.