🔥Restaurants to raise funds for fire-damaged Taqueria Durango🔥

The popular chori pollo dish at Taqueria Durango, the Mexican restaurant in Overland heavily damaged by a March 5, 2020, fire. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Several area restaurants are planning a fundraiser to support Taqueria Durango, the Mexican restaurant in Overland that suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday (March 5).Guerrilla Street Food will host Taco Tuesday for Taqueria Durango on March 24 at its Delmar Loop location (6120 Delmar Boulevard).Guerrilla Street Food co-owner Brian Hardesty is organizing the event with Strange Donuts owner Jason Bockman and Angela Ortmann, the food, beverage and hospitality professional behind STLwinegirl.Hardesty has already launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Taqueria Durango, which has already raised more than $10,000 of a $25,000 goal.After launching that campaign, Hardesty tells Off the Menu, “As the hours were going by, I’m like, ‘Man, we can do a hell of a lot more than just start a GoFundMe,’ even though (the campaign) was starting to perform well.’”Hardesty got together with Bockman and Ortmann and began recruiting restaurants for the event.“That was super easy to do because everybody wants to do it,” he says.Restaurants slated to participate alongside the organizers include Annie Gunn’s, Byrd & Barrel, Mission Taco Joint, Pastaria and Taco Circus, with drinks from 2nd Shift Brewing and cocktail pop-up choirgirl, among others, and Ices Plain & Fancy ice cream.There will also be a taco-eating contest featuring Strange Donuts’ Bockman, who (according to Hardesty) claims he can taco-eat anybody under the table.Taco Tuesday for Taqueria Durango will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. March 24, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Taqueria Durango.Hardesty says he did not know Taqueria Durango owner Miguel Lopez when he launched the benefits, though he has since spoken with members of the Lopez family.“My relationship (to Taqueria Durango) is, I go there often and eat tacos,” he says.Still, Hardesty recognizes the circumstances the Lopez family now faces.“This (restaurant) is this family’s income, and this is what they live off of,” he says. “So once it’s burned down, yeah, they might have insurance, but they don’t have any income.”

