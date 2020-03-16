Restaurants across Illinois closing to dine-in customers starting tonight until month’s end, for now

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will be closed to dine-in customers beginning Monday night through the end of the month, except for delivery, pick-up and drive-thru orders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.“Every choice we make is hard and has real consequences for our residents,” Pritzker said Sunday. “Your government can’t let the gravity of these actions prevent us from making the choices that science and experts say will keep people safe.”The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois, including a case in Clinton County. Two residents of St. Clair County also are among the total 93 cases across 13 counties in the state.The governor also implored the public not to hoard food, “buy what you need” and “think of your friends and neighbors.”The Illinois State Board of Education is working to continue providing two meals a day to children who qualify for free and reduced lunches across the state, Pritzker said.Terry Ravanelli is co-owner of Ravanelli’s Restaurant, a fried chicken restaurant with locations in Granite City and Collinsville. Only the Collinsville location has a drive-thru. When asked about the mandatory statewide closure, he sighed heavily.“I’m going to get with my partner and managers tomorrow morning to figure out what we’re going to do,” Ravanelli said, adding that he’s unsure of the parameters of the closure, as to whether customers can come inside the store to pick up orders or if employees might have to walk out to deliver food orders to cars.“We just had all of our food in and cooked today for St. Patrick’s Day, which is a huge day for us. Which is on Tuesday. And it’s all going to be a loss for right now,” he said.The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois announced that courthouses would remain open for essential functions, but that all ceremonies, with the exception of naturalization ceremonies, will be canceled. Naturalization ceremonies will be limited to applicants and necessary court officials.Cash payments will not be accepted at district courthouses, officials said. Judges are being encouraged to use videoconferencing and teleconferencing when possible.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.The Associated Press contributed to this story.

