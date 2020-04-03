🔥Restaurant Recreations: How to make Bentley's famous fish pie at home🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Everywhere is missed at the moment – who wouldn’t, given the chance, take a meal almost anywhere that was open, if crowds could come, if wine was poured, if it meant getting out of the house?

Still, the joys of somewhere like Richard Corrigan’s Bentley’s come into contrast at a time like this. It has gone from an old favourite to top of the list; when quarantine is lifted, Bentley’s will be among the first stops. Nowhere is better for a plate of sole with a bottle of good white wine. It is elegant, though it wears this lightly; at Bentley’s, things are done properly, but no-one is made to feel out of place.

Though it excels at oysters and brill and Champagne and long nights sat at the counter, the fish pie is perhaps its most famous dish. Fish pie is humble enough, but done properly – as here – it can be as high-end as a finely cooked piece of turbot. Sometimes nothing else hits the spot.

This is a flexible recipe, where most fish will work – though no need for the lobster in the picture above, unless quarantine has brought out your boastful side. See how you do (the recipe is not as long as it appears), and when all this is over, head to Bentley’s to see how yours stacks up.

Bentley’s fish pie

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1kg fish fillets – what you have, but ideally it would include salmon, smoked haddock (with the skin on) and white fish such as pollack.

1.5kg floury potatoes

2 egg yolks​

100g butter, plus a little extra for sweating the vegetables

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

A sprig of thyme ​

150ml of white wine

2 pints milk

100g plain flour

1 tablespoon English mustard

A handful of chives and parsley chopped

A little lemon juice

A handful of fresh breadcrumbs

A little grated parmesan

Method

Start by removing the skin from the fish and cut your fillets into bite-sized pieces, reserving the skin of the smoked haddock for the sauce. Put the fish to one side for later, but keep the skin to hand.

Start the sauce by heating a little butter in a saucepan and adding the onion, garlic and thyme. Sweat them until softened.

Next, add the white wine and the smoked haddock trimmings and cook for a few minutes to burn off the alcohol.

Add the milk and bring to just under the boil, then take the pan from the heat, pass the contents through a sieve into a warmed bowl to keep hot.

Now melt the 100g butter in a separate heavy saucepan, add the flour and cook over a low heat, stirring for five minutes.

Next, pour the hot, infused milk into the pan and whisk vigorously until the mixture is smooth and thick. Taste to make sure you can’t taste the flour – if you can, let it cook gently for a little longer.

Once the flour flavour is gone, whisk in the mustard and add the chives and parsley. Check the seasoning and add salt and pepper and more mustard, according to taste.

Now leave it to cool down while you make the mash – it’s best not to assemble the pie with hot sauce as it’ll cook the fish too quickly.

Heat the oven to 180C.​

Time to crack on with the mash. Peel the potatoes and cook in boiling, salted water until tender. Drain them in a colander and let them steam for a couple of minutes to rid them of excess moisture. Then mash and season with salt and pepper, and add the egg yolk, stirring them in. Then add the mash to a piping bag – it needs to be hot in order to pipe easily. If you don’t have a piping bag, don’t worry, just set the mash to one side for the moment.

Almost there. To assemble, spoon a little of the sauce into the bottom of a pie dish. Arrange a selection of fish on top of the sauce, seasoning with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Then completely cover your fish with sauce, and pipe on the mash – but if you haven’t a pipe, spooning it on will work just as well, though it won’t look so good.

Mix together the breadcrumbs and parmesan and sprinkle over the top.

Place the pie on a baking sheet and cook for around 20 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve immediately.