🔥Restaurant chiefs call on landlords for rent holidays as coronavirus hurts trade🔥

London restaurant chiefs on Monday called on landlords to agree rent holidays to soften the blow of a coronavirus-induced slump in footfall.

Andre Blais, founder of Bodean’s BBQ, has asked site owners for a “reality check”, and told them: “If I can’t pay you tomorrow perhaps I can pay you in the future. This may be the case if no rent free is on offer or rent reduction.”

Stephano Borjak at Caffè Concerto said: “I have already contacted all our landlords for a rent-free period.”

Ranjit Mathrani, chairman of MW Eat, behind Indian restaurant Chutney Mary and the Masala Zone chain, said: “We will be seeking all means of limiting the short-term financial blood on the carpets, including approaching landlords.”

Mathrani said: “We will survive, because we are well-capitalised and are debt-free, but unfortunately a number of restaurants in a weaker financial position and/or very dependent on tourists will go under.”

Kate Nicholls, the boss of trade association UK Hospitality, said: “Footfall has dropped off a cliff for many restaurants as people work from home and stop non-essential travel.”

Nicholls added: “Unlike an office or factory, when business drops like that hospitality operators still have to pay rates, rent and wages and this drop off in trade is unsustainable. We urge our members to speak to their landlords about moving from quarterly to monthly payments, or getting rent holidays.”

The pleas will pile more pressure on retail landlords already grappling with tough High Street conditions.