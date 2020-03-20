🔥Restaurant bosses in rent talks with landlords as trading suffers🔥

The list of under-pressure restaurant owners looking at rent discussions with landlords to help ride out the coronavirus crisis swelled on Friday.

Scores of London firms that have seen footfall plunge on the government’s advice to avoid non-essential travel pay their rent for three months in advance, four times a year. The latest quarter payment day is next week.

David Page, chairman of Fulham Shore which is behind the Franco Manca and Real Greek chains, said his firm is discussing agreements such as six month rent holidays, with the amount of money in question moved to be paid over the following two to three years.

Richard Hodgson, the boss of YO! Sushi, has had to close 54 out of 70 UK and Ireland sites for the forseeable future. He said: “Now more than ever landlords and tenants need to work closely together to protect jobs and ensure we have a vibrant high street to enjoy when we have conquered coronavirus.”

Hodgson added: “I am open to any changes to the current [rental]system that will stimulate growth.”

Small London restaurants are also finding it tough.

Emilio Malik, chief executive of Lebanese dining group Lazeez Tapas said a move to monthly rent payments would benefit the industry, particularly small businesses, which are grappling with cashflow problems.

His two sites are operating with restricted hours. Malik said: “Small businesses are the backbone, life and soul of London, and without us London would lose its uniqueness and be far less attractive to the many millions of tourists and Britons who visit our capital every year.”

Kate Nicholls at trade association UK Hospitality said: “The biggest concern at the moment remains how best to get support to retain, protect and support our teams and looming over and hampering that is the knowledge that next week, rent bills are due. We urge landlords to take that anxiety away and push back payment dates automatically or respond positively to requests for [rent] holidays and deferment.”

Earlier this week a number of firms urged landlords to look at rent holidays.