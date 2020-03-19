Restaurant and bar jobs dry up but Dierbergs, Schnucks, Amazon are hiring

As restaurants and bars close down to carry-out only across the St. Louis region, leaving servers and bartenders out-of-work, some businesses are looking for workers.Schnucks and Dierbergs, for instance.

We are now hiring! If you’re interested in joining our team while demands are increased, or even longer, immediate positions are available. Please visit https://t.co/t8c6fKgo2p to view all of our positions & apply. pic.twitter.com/mMHeAsJW53

— Schnucks (@SchnuckMarkets) March 18, 2020

While the Schnucks stores have reduced their hours at most locations and closed many customer service centers, the grocer said it still needs help. So does Dierbergs.

We are hiring for temporary retail positions throughout the store. If you or someone you know is in need of temporary work, please encourage them to apply here: https://t.co/fv4u7sDUQM pic.twitter.com/nmQUzIVTiC

— Dierbergs (@Dierbergs) March 18, 2020

Schnucks said some of the jobs it fills could last beyond the immediate coronavirus-related time frame; Dierbergs indicated it was seeking temporary workers. All Schnucks stores, except for the Culinaria downtown, are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The stores in Shrewsbury and Lemay will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the Alton store at Oakwoods will be closed while its workers are sent to other locations. Culinaria will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. The first hour, from 6 a.m to 7 a.m., is set aside for people 60 and older and those at highest risk for COVID-19.Dierbergs stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, with the first hour set aside for adults 60 and over and people with compromised immune systems. Paul Simon, a spokesman for Schnucks, said it’s looking to add 500 employees in the St. Louis area.“We’ve seen such an increase in customer traffic in the past week or so,” he said. “We need help on the front end, checking and bagging, and on the clerk end stocking the shelves.” The chain also has seen “quite a bit” of an increase in its delivery service, which operates through Instacart, Simon said.Amazon also said this week it is hoping to add 100,000 employees at its warehouses and as delivery people. With millions of Americans staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, demand for home delivery has surged.Amazon also said it would raise its minimum hourly pay to at least $17 an hour through April.• Read about retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.

