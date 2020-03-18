Resources for area seniors who need meals, transportation, other help

“We rely on these meals,” says Marilyn Gress, who greets Meals on Wheels driver Tom Jenkins at her door on Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Godfrey. “My husband is a big eater. He sometimes eat two,” said Gress, who receives their weekly allotment for the both of them. The future of the program is uncertain due to the Illinois budget impasse. Back in January Senior Services Plus started delivering five frozen meals one day a week to save money. Prior to the cuts, they delivered daily hot meals to clients. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS – As more businesses cut hours and services to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some older adults are on edge about getting their day-to-day needs met as they hunker down in isolation.St. Louis Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Dave Sykora said Wednesday that the agency continues to deliver meals and provide “necessary” — not emergency — transportation for city residents to places like the grocery store and pharmacy. The information line for the city service is (314) 612-5918.

A second case of the coronavirus is confirmed in St. Louis, Dierbers and Schnucks are setting aside hours for older shoppers and the municipal elections are moved to June. Keep up on Wednesday’s news with this live blog of coronavirus news.

“Somebody answers it from 8 o’clock to 5,” Sykora said.Transportation offered through Aging Ahead, a similar agency that serves older adults in St. Charles, St. Louis, Franklin and Jefferson counties, has become “very limited,” said Executive Director Lisa Knoll.She encouraged older adults in those four counties to call Aging Ahead at (800) 243-6060, should they need to be signed up for Meals on Wheels or help navigating pharmacy and grocery store home-delivery services.“What’s important about calling here, they can talk to somebody who can be reassuring for them,” Knoll said.For questions specifically about the coronavirus, city residents can call the St. Louis Health Department at (314) 657-1499 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday, which has a person answering the phone.The St. Louis County coronavirus hotline is (314) 615-2660.The Missouri hotline number is (877) 435-8411.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

“We rely on these meals,” says Marilyn Gress, who greets Meals on Wheels driver Tom Jenkins at her door on Tuesday, June 28, 2016, in Godfrey. “My husband is a big eater. He sometimes eat two,” said Gress, who receives their weekly allotment for the both of them. The future of the program is uncertain due to the Illinois budget impasse. Back in January Senior Services Plus started delivering five frozen meals one day a week to save money. Prior to the cuts, they delivered daily hot meals to clients. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com