IFC Films |

Release Date (Streaming):

March 27, 2020

| NR

Starring:

Alicia von Rittberg, Bella Ramsey, Clémence Poésy, Ed Harris, Édgar Ramírez, Félix Moati, Géza Röhrig, Jesse Eisenberg, Karl Markovics, Matthias Schweighöfer, Vica Kerekes

Summary:

Before he was the world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, he was Marcel Mangel, an aspiring Jewish actor who joined the French Resistance to save the lives of thousands of children orphaned at the hands of the Nazis. As a young man growing up in Nazi-occupied Europe, Marcel (Jesse Eisenberg) has no intention of getting involved in the war – his pursuits include impersonating Charlie Chaplin in burlesque clubs, painting backdrops for his plays, and antagonizing his obstinate father. His life is thrown into upheaval when he is recruited into the French Resistance, putting his acting skills to the ultimate test in teaching orphaned Jewish children how to survive in the horrifying reality of the Holocaust.

Genre(s):

Biography, Drama, History, Comedy, War

Rating:

NR

Runtime:

120 min