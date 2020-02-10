🔥Residents horrified as mysterious substance on wall turns out to be blood from dead neighbour upstairs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tenants were left horrified after discovering a black substance on their wall was the blood of an upstairs neighbour who had been dead for more than a week.

AJ McCrady said his Minnesota apartment had “smelt horrible recently” in a tweet accompanied by pictures of the mysterious dark stains.

After calling a maintenance team, he and his flatmate were shocked to discover the fluid came from the decomposing body of their neighbour, who had died in his sleep.

Authorities said the blood had leaked through the floor and into Mr McCrady’s flat.

Mr McCrady wrote on Twitter: “My apartment has smelt horrible recently and I just found out the guy living above me has been dead for over a week.

“And before you ask, his body was just discovered after his blood leaked down the ceiling into our apartment this morning.”

He later added: “All I really know of the situation is the man upstairs died in his sleep.

“His body decomposed and somehow managed to seep into our apartment. We’ve heard leaking in our bathroom so when we saw this we called maintenance immediately.”​

A video was also posted by his flatmate, showing the blood had dripped from the ceiling to the floor.

Mr McCrady then said that a maintenance worker “had no idea” what it was at first.

He added: “He wiped off a little on the wall to examine it and still really couldn’t determine anything.

“He went upstairs into the apartment above to see if they had the same problem and that’s when the body got discovered.”

A Minneapolis Police spokesman told local media that a body was discovered in the apartment.

Officers found nothing suspicious when they investigated the scene.

The deceased man’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.