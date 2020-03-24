🔥Residents flood school with offers of help after burglars steal food meant for children of key workers🔥

Kind-hearted residents and local businesses have inundated a school with offers of help after burglars stole food meant for children of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thieves broke into Gosfield School, Essex, last week and stole frozen foods from four commercial freezers.

The food had been earmarked for the children of key workers amid the Covid-19 outbreak – including doctors and nurses – who have been allowed to keep attending school so their parents do not need to stay home to look after them.

Gosfield School wrote a message on its Facebook page on Monday, saying staff were “incredibly saddened” to find that the school’s food had been stolen

Burglars ransacked the school’s kitchens during last Friday night and Saturday morning (Gosfield School)

A spokesman wrote: “We are so incredibly saddened to share with you this morning that Gosfield School catering department suffered an extensive burglary over the weekend.

“CCTV footage shows that the theft took place on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

“Items taken include four commercial-sized freezers full of food, all of the dry foods in the kitchen and all chilled food taken from our catering refrigerators.”

The spokesman added that this meant that the school would be unable to feed children and staff in the foreseeable future.

hey requested all children of key workers still attending school bring in their own packed lunches and water bottles.

The school asked children of key workers to bring in their own packed lunches following the theft (Gosfield School)

The post was shared more than 24,000 times, and inundated with comments offering sympathy and support.

“As a teacher I am just totally appalled and saddened to see this. It is just unbelievable,” one person wrote.

“I cannot imagine how these staff are feeling right now! This is horrendous given the current circumstances,” wrote another.

Several people offered to help the school replenish their supplies.

Ben Snow wrote: “Ben from Brakes here. I’ve sorted a delivery for tomorrow and Emma Simmons should be calling to help with the order. If there is ANYTHING I can do I’m at the end of the phone as usual.”

A spokesman for the school wrote in a separate post on Monday that they had been “utterly overwhelmed” by people’s kind words and offers of help.

They added that The Pavilion Restaurant in Essex had arrived with a donation of food for the school.

In a post today, the school wrote that they had received donations from local school Samuel Ward Academy, and Brakes, a food business.

“Following the generous loan of a freezer from Samuel Ward Academy, Brakes Foods were here bright and early with an emergency delivery,” they wrote.

“We have been overwhelmed with offers of support and we will list everyone we possibly can to say thank you.”

A school spokesman told the Standard they had received around 30 separate donations from businesses and local residents – including gifts from local pensioners and restaurants in Spitalfields market.

“We’ve had phone call after phone call,” they added. “It’s been absolutely phenomenal.”

Essex Police are investigating the burglary.