🔥Resident Grammys conservative Joy Villa goes pro-Trump in ‘impeached and re-elected’ gown🔥

It’s becoming a bit of an annual tradition for Joy Villa to big up her conservative values at the Grammys via her red carpet attire.

And 2020 is no different, as the singer went full MAGA on the red carpet.

The 28-year-old wore a pro-Trump gown to the Grammys on Sunday night, and it was quite the statement.

Joy initially arrived at the awards show in a white dress, with a blue star-spangled collar, a red feathered hairpiece and a bag embellished with a Republican elephant.

However, the look got even more Trump-esque when she whipped off the overcoat to reveal a red fishtail gown with ‘Trump 2020’ written on the front.

And on the back? ‘Impeached & Re-elected.’

So we can kind of guess who Joy will be voting for this November.

Villa isn’t exactly known for her music, but has made a name for herself at the Grammys over the past few years with her politically themed outfits.

The singer – whose message was played to attendees at a Tommy Robinson rally in 2018 – is against abortion, supportive of the Second Amendment and against illegal immigration, and has used the Grammys to make these feelings clear.

At the 2017 Grammys, she wore a dress featuring a ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan, while in 2018, she made her pro-life feelings clear with a dress with a painting of a foetus in a womb and a bag reading ‘choose life’.

And last year, Joy wore a dress reading ‘Build The Wall’.

Subtle.

Joy wasn’t the only one repping her Republican stance last night, with singer Ricky Rebel coming dressed in red chaps, with ‘Impeach this’ scrawled on his buttocks.

However, others were a bit more left-leaning.

Megan Pormer’s dress read ‘No War Iran’, with a cape attached which juxtaposed the US and Iranian flags.

While these three went political with their looks, it was all about the glamour elsewhere, with Ariana Grande looking like a princess in her huge Giambattista Valli ballgown.

It was Billie Eilish’s night at the Grammys, as the 18-year-old became the youngest person ever to win all four main categories – best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.

Other big winners on the night included Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Tyler, The Creator.





Grammy Awards full winners list Album of the year When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish Record of the year Bad Guy – Billie Eilish Song of the year Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell Best new artist Billie Eilish Best pop solo performance Truth Hurts – Lizzo Best rap/sung performance Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Best country pop/duo performance Dan + Shay Best comedy album Dave Chappelle Best rap album Igor, Tyler, the Creator Best pop duo/group performance Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Best traditional pop vocal album Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters Best pop vocal album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish Best dance recording Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers Best dance/electronic album No Geography — The Chemical Brothers Best contemporary instrumental album Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela Best rock performance This Land — Gary Clark Jr. Best metal performance 7empest — Tool Best rock song This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) Best rock album Social Cues — Cage the Elephant Best alternative music album Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend Best R&B performance Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 Best traditional R&B performance Jerome — Lizzo Best R&B song Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) Best urban contemporary album Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo Best R&B album Ventura — Anderson .Paak Best rap performance Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy Best rap/sung performance Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend Best rap song A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) Best rap album Igor — Tyler, the Creator Best country solo performance Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson Best country duo/group performance Speechless — Dan + Shay Best country song Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) Best country album While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker Best new age album Wings — Peter Kater Best improvised jazz solo Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist Best jazz vocal album 12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding Best jazz instrumental album Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau Best large jazz ensemble album The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band Best latin jazz album Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band Best gospel performance/song Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter Best contemporary Christian music performance/song God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters Best gospel album Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin Best contemporary Christian music album Burn the Ships — For King & Country Best roots gospel album Testimony — Gloria Gaynor Best Latin pop album #ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album El Mal Querer — Rosalía Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano) De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos Best American roots performance Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles Best American roots song Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her) Best Americana album Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’ Best bluegrass album Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland Best traditional blues album Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men Best contemporary blues album This Land, Gary Clark Jr. Best folk album Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin Best regional roots music album Good Time, Ranky Tanky Best reggae album Rapture, Koffee Best world music album Celia, Angelique Kidjo Best children’s music album Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson Best spoken word album Becoming, Michelle Obama Best comedy album Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle Best musical theatre album Hadestown Best compilation soundtrack for visual media A Star Is Born Best score soundtrack for visual media Chernobyl Best song written for visual media I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born Best album notes Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists) Best historical album Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger) Best engineered album, non-classical When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish) Producer of the year, non-classical Finneas Best remixed recording I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna) Best music video Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Best music film Homecoming – Beyonce

MORE: The Masked Singer meets Love Island? Laura Whitmore’s family convinced she’s Octopus

MORE: Lil Nas X shamed into deleting celebration of first ever Grammy win after Kobe Bryant’s death





