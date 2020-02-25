🔥Resident Evil Resistance: Capcom's new multiplayer game is surprisingly enjoyable🔥

The Resident Evil 3 Remake drops in April and with it comes a brand new multiplayer game named Resident Evil Resistance.

The first reveal trailer for Resident Evil: Resistance arrived with little fanfare back in September 2019, mostly because Resident Evil’s track record of multiplayer games has been, more often than not, extremely disappointing.

Resident Evil has never managed to nail down the competitive multiplayer genre, and they’ve certainly tried a lot. Don’t even get us started on Umbrella Corps or Operation Raccoon City, all of which were, frankly, atrocious games.

Resistance, however, is surprisingly far from being the worst game Capcom has made. In fact, based off of our extensive time with a demo build of the game, you might even call it enjoyable.

Will you be able to overcome the Mastermind’s traps? (Capcom)

The new bonus game is an asymmetrical-multiplayer survival horror experience which pits four survivors playing co-operatively online against one Mastermind trying to kill them. If you think that sounds familiar, you’d be forgiven for thinking of Dead By Daylight.

Similar to other 4vs1 multiplayer games like Dead by Daylight, four survivors have to co-operate to beat one big bad enemy called the Mastermind.

Deviating from others in this genre, this Mastermind goes about things a little differently. Using only a network of cameras and abilities, you must stop the survivors from getting to the exit.

They can do this by summoning zombies and setting various traps across the map to impede the progress of the survivors.

Emphasising teamwork and communication, the game is refreshingly fun to play while also being punishing for those who might want to strike it out alone.

Each level plays out in three stages. You must solve puzzles to reach the final part and then, ultimately, escape.

Survivor Martin takes aim at a zombie (Capcom)

The demo build we played felt pretty complete, but there were a couple of graphical issues and the controls themselves felt clunky.

Animations weren’t fluid and, when compared with the high graphical fidelity reached in RE3’s Remake, you’re left wondering why it looks so scaled-down.

Still, despite those graphical gripes and sometimes-obtuse controlling, there’s a lot to love about this bonus game mode. To give praise where it’s due, Capcom made an excellent call to not produce and publish this as a standalone game.

The survivors consist of a group of youths with different backgrounds who were captured by Umbrella for use in its nefarious experiments.

As you play as each character you’ll level them up and gain access to new perks and abilities to help you get an edge over the powerful Masterminds.

Survivors will need to use their abilities effectively to cover each other and defeat the creatures together, while the Masterminds, who will be facing the survivors through a series of camera networks, will use this to set traps to prevent their escape.

The survivors are:

Samuel Jordan – fulfilling the typical damage role (DPS), he is a melee specialist.

January van Sant – a Support class who can hack the Mastermind’s cameras, limiting the Mastermind’s ability to observe.

Valarie Harmon – the Healer class who can top up allies with green herbs.

Tyrone Henry – more of a Tank class who has high defence and excels in close-quarters combat.

Becca Woolett – another DPS class who specialises in firearms and looking like a cow-girl cosplayer.

Martin Sandwich – another Support class who can lay his own traps and bombs. Judging by his name, zombies will no doubt want to snack on him.

The Masterminds all use the same traps and abilities as each other, with some differences in their perks and ultimate abilities. At any point, Masterminds can also take direct control of enemies they spawn, from zombies to dogs to the dreaded Tyrant.

Daniel Fabron – a new character made for this game, he can summon the Tyrant into battle and control it directly.

Annette Birkin – from Resident Evil 2, she uses her ultimate ability to summon William Birkin, complete with his mutated claw-hands to tear through survivors.

Alex Wesker – the primary antagonist from Resident Evil: Revelations 2, she uses plant-based bioweapons to create chokepoints, trapping survivors.

Ozwell E. Spencer – he is the founder of the overtly evil Umbrella Corporation and full-time villain. He utilises Umbrella technology like lasers to turn the battle in his favour.

True to Resident Evil’s survival horror roots, supplies in each map are limited.

However, you’ll find item boxes around where you can spend money you find from killing enemies and just lying around, to buy ammo, weapons or green herbs.

It’s important to note that this is entirely non-canonical in the wider Resident Evil narrative, and more of a fun ‘what if’ story.

And while Resistance is by no means in the same ballpark as the legendary heights of Resident Evil: Outbreak, it’s certainly not something to turn your nose up at, because it comes with Resident Evil 3 anyway.

It’ll be interesting to see how much, if anything, will change once the game releases with Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Resident Evil: Resistance will come with every copy of Resident Evil 3 Remake, which releases April 3, 2020

