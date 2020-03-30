🔥Resident Evil 3 Remake review – Capcom just miss the mark, but still offer a truly enjoyable zombie-filled romp🔥

Hot off the heels from the wild success of Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, the news that Resident Evil 3 would be getting the same treatment was music to fans’ ears. But would this remake of the beloved game continue to be as impressive?

It’s clear how much care has gone into rebuilding RE3, which has been constructed from the ground up in such a way that exudes a powerful love for what made Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (circa. 1999) so great.

However, it’s also clear Capcom has taken sizeable liberties with the reimagined story and events. Beyond how excellent it looks and plays, the story feels rushed and content is certainly lacking.

We were extremely excited about Resident Evil 3 from our preview session, but after the first few hours (if you’re playing slowly), the content is underwhelming.

Raccoon City is tragically limited this time around (Capcom)

To the extent where it’s clear RE3 uses a lot of the same ingredients from 2, but they aren’t nearly as fresh. It’s here where the pacing of the remake is rushed and, frankly, all over the place.

Since this isn’t a shot for shot remake, you can expect things to play out a little differently than the original game. The reality is that a chunk of content has been cut down, with entire locations and bosses (RIP Grave Digger) from the original game inexplicably being scrapped.

What could’ve been a much more fleshed out and nuanced exploration of Raccoon City instead turned into a quick jaunt through most of the same streets until you landed yourself in the hospital section.

In a bid to nod to this cut content, you will notice large aspects from the original making little cameos, which admittedly is a nice touch but it’s disappointing they weren’t properly explored.

With that said, venturing into a Raccoon City that looks as gorgeous and horrific as it does in this version is easy to love, despite how little of it there might be.

Destroyed shop-fronts, blood-spattered roads and grotesque alleyways all do a great job to lend to an entirely panic-inducing experience, with no shortage of grotesque skin-crawling moments.

And, of course, it’s hard to describe the mix of fear and adrenaline that kick in the first time you’re being chased by Nemesis and not once does it peter out, because, boy, is he fast and tenacious.

Unlike the original, Nemesis isn’t going to be as unpredictable and you’re made acutely aware of his presence, with appearances being rather scripted – but still quite terrifying we must admit.

The game is undeniably beautiful to look at (Capcom)

Fans of the original will notice Nemesis has more of an implied presence throughout, and after chase sequences, you’ll mostly predict when he’s about to show up or how you’re supposed to escape it.

Raccoon City is a holy place for many gamers who first played through the original Resident Evil games, and this remake was the perfect chance to breathe new life into the dead city (ironically).

But the city feels more closed off than ever thanks to its mostly implied size.

The whole experience feels a bit rushed, with the iconic clocktower becoming a simple backdrop and the Raccoon City Hall seemingly vanishing from the game. Though there is an entirely new location in the NEST Underground Lab.

For reference, there’s no more park or Raccoon Press too, and the list (unfortunately) goes on.

The original, in all it’s pixellated and tank-control horrors explored Raccoon City in far greater depth. But there are, of course, lots of juicy records and documents to collect which helps flesh out the lore.

After progressing through the game for a couple of hours, it becomes painfully clear that this remake doesn’t offer the trademark Resident Evil experience.

A lot of the puzzle sections have been scrapped and I didn’t see a classic square crank to pick up and slot into any gaps, which for any self-respecting Resident Evil game is almost unforgivable.

Timing is everything: Executing a perfect dodge will allow you to escape from enemies (Capcom)

The action and horror are balanced quite well initially until they decide to throw it all out the hospital window with action-hero Carlos and his seemingly-unending supply of machine gun ammo, even in Hardcore mode.​

The saving grace of the game? Jill Valentine. It’s hard to overstate just how incredibly cool and badass she is, even with Capcom’s tendency to throw in cheesy action lines and cinematic moves.

Valentine is a fan favourite character and seeing her reimagined in such high fidelity is a gift in itself, it also helps that she isn’t taking any crap from Nemesis or anyone else.

With all of this criticism in mind, there’s absolutely a lot to love about Resident Evil 3 Remake, regardless if you played the original or not.

It’s more of what was great about Resident Evil 2’s remake, just in a different setting and Capcom has done a magnificent job of bringing a game from 1999 to the modern era.

Overall, Resident Evil 3 is incredibly fun and offers some good scares along the way, and Jill is an excellent protagonist with a lot of depth; the perfect person to blast away the zombie threat and put Nemesis in its damn place.

Regardless, this is still one of the best zombie games around along with RE2 remake, and you’ll no doubt develop a ravenous hunger to play through on the hardest difficulties to complete all the challenges and then some.

You’ll just wish there was a bit more to it.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available this Friday, April 3 on PS4, Xbox and Steam.

Note: Reviewed on my day-one PS4 which handled the graphics and performed extremely well delivering gorgeous visuals and satisfying zombie-slaying experience to boot.