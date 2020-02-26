Capcom has done it again. Based off of our hands-on time with the game, Resident Evil 3 Remake is shaping up to be a masterpiece of survival horror.

Hot off the heels of the phenomenal release of Resident Evil 2 Remake (RE2) last year, fans are ravenous for more of the franchise to get Capcom’s stellar remake treatment. Resident Evil 3 (RE3), a favourite to many, was always going to be next.

From our time with the game, it’s clear RE3 is a beautifully crafted retelling of the original story, made with the utmost care and attention to detail.

Jill Valentine is ready to face the zombie hordes (Capcom)

In Resident Evil 3 Remake, Capcom has done an amazing job of making the grim streets of Raccoon City exude a profound feeling of dread. This is a marked improvement from what we saw in RE2 Remake as the brief time you spent outside ended up being lacklustre at best.

We were able to play a small section of the game which takes place on the streets of Raccoon City, in what is mostly an entirely new and original part added for this remake. A lot of core elements from the original will be noticed by fans, but for better or worse this game is not a shot for shot remake, it’s a re-imagining.

After tentatively traversing the zombie-infested and ravaged streets of the shattered city, we can safely say the game is equal parts extremely scary and exhilarating, but not quite outshining RE2’s Remake in a few ways.

What would Resident Evil be without a sewer section? (Capcom)

Destroyed shop-fronts, blood-spattered roads and grotesque alleyways all lend to an entirely enjoyable and heart-pounding experience. If it remains to do so in the full release without hitting diminishing returns, this game will be everything that fans have hoped for and more.

RE3 plays out a little differently to the original and that includes the first time you meet the horrifying Nemesis monster, a super-weapon that’s trying to hunt you down.

It’s hard to describe the mix of fear and adrenaline that kicks in the first time you’re being chased by it and not once does it peter out, because, boy, is he fast and tenacious.

If you thought the Tyrant, aka Mr. X, was scary, you’ll be in for a shock the first time you meet Nemesis. Acting as a constant and overpowering presence of dread through the demo we played, this hulking behemoth will storm after you while you scramble for the blissful respite of a save room.

If you’ve played Resident Evil 2 Remake, you’ll be extremely familiar with how the game looks and plays. This time however they’ve introduced some fantastic quality of life improvements. One notable addition is a designated dodge button, allowing you to get out of harm’s way with some correct timing.

Nemesis, in all his horrifying glory (Capcom)

With this new update, protagonist Jill Valentine has never looked so good, complete with her far more practical, Lara Croft-Esque redesign.

The gorgeously grotesque graphics lend to the game a level of horror and fear that was almost impossible to convey in older iterations of Resident Evil. Sure, making your way through the ruined streets as zombies are hot on your tail was, by all accounts, terrifying in 1999 when the game first released. But with the capabilities of current-generation consoles, you feel more immersed in this zombie-infested maze than is comfortable.

Resident Evil 3 does a fantastic job of not only making zombies scary again but also using the environment to unnerve you in the best possible way. Macabre streets fill you with an oppressive dread, and your dwindling supplies will have you triple-checking your decisions.

A lot of the core elements and ideas from the original are present and fans of the series will recognise these clever nods. So far, this has made for a tremendously exciting experience and has more than piqued our interest for when the full game comes out.

Resident Evil as it was in 1999, is shaping up to be yet another triumph of the survival horror from the masters at Capcom

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on April 3 2020. Make sure to check back at a later date for our full review of the game.

