🔥Resident Evil 3 Remake: 2020 release date, features, demo and more🔥

After the wild success of Capcom’s phenomenal remake of Resident Evil 2 (RE2) last year, Resident Evil 3 (RE3), a favourite to many, was always going to be next.

It can’t be overstated how masterfully developers Capcom hit the nail on the head with these two remakes.

RE2’s Remake was a sublime, terrifying and incredibly nostalgic re-imagining of the original.

The way the designers used lighting, shadows and sound to create a wholly unnerving atmosphere cannot be praised enough. Throw in the game’s claustrophobic corridors and zombies as Mr X is thudding his way after you and you have a powerful horror cocktail which didn’t disappoint.

If you’re hoping for more of the same for Resident Evil 3’s remake, then you’re in for another heart-racing treat.

Here’s Nemesis! (Capcom)

We’ve spent a few hours playing through some of the game so if you’re interested in a more in-depth look, check out our preview and first impressions here.

While RE2 Remake had a far superior and ominously dark setting, the hulking Tyrant Mr X wasn’t that terrifying after a while.

Nemesis, on the other hand, will just about give you a heart attack when it starts chasing you.

With a demo supposedly on the way and just over a month before the full release, here’s everything we know so far about Resident Evil 3 Remake.

We hope you’re ready to return to Raccoon City

When will Resident Evil 3 Remake be released?

Resident Evil 3 Remake will release on Friday, April 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

You’ll also receive Resident Evil: Resistance, an online multiplayer bonus game, with every copy of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

With rumours aplenty before the game was confirmed, it was first revealed during a PlayStation State of Play address in December 2019.

Resident Evil 3 Remake: Demo

A demo for Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming soon, according to a tweet by the official Resident Evil Twitter account.

It’s thought that the demo will be released in March since there’s not much time left before the game releases.

What do we know so far about the remake?

From our hands-on sessions and video footage released, we got a look at some pesky and horrifying Drain Demos, taking a far more arachnid appearance.

RE3 is doing a fantastic job of expanding the scope of Raccoon City, switching up some classic areas for a new feel and, of course, adding a sewer section.

There’s certainly more enemy variations in this remake and with the game leaning a touch more towards action, Jill Valentine stands a bit more of a chance with more skills at her disposal.

Nemesis has gone through something of a redesign, accentuating its more mortifying features. Combined with the insanely beautiful graphics in the game, its terror factor has been upped substantially.

Timing is everything: Executing a perfect dodge will allow you to escape from enemies (Capcom)

But a fresh new look isn’t all Nemesis brings to the remake. He is a lot faster than in the original game, becoming an almost unbearably scary presence when he’s pursuing you.

Hopefully, with this release, the survival horror genre will go back to its genuinely scary and challenging roots and, using these glorious remakes as a benchmark, start to become the norm again.

RE3 uses all the same tricks and designs from 2 and improves upon them greatly, making the streets of Raccoon City a nightmare you can’t wake from.

While this isn’t a shot-for-shot remake of the original, a lot of the core elements of what made 3 so great are present throughout.

How much will it cost?

Digital download of Resident Evil 3 Remake is listed on the official PlayStation and Microsoft stores at £49.99. Both versions of the game come with a special costume pack which features Jill Valentine’s original outfit and the PS4 version has it’s own home theme when pre-ordering from the PSN.

Steam is listing the game for the same price for PC and you’ll get the classic costume pack with this version too.

A limited collector’s edition is also listed here, but only for American outlet GameStop.

The collector’s edition comes with a Jill Valentine statue, an art book, digital soundtrack and an annotated Raccoon City map – all perfect for Resident Evil fanatics.