🔥Reservoir transformed into 'hidden' hillside home for sale for £925k🔥

What do you get when you combine a decommissioned water reservoir with artificial grass and a grand architectural plan?

A perfectly camouflaged five-bedroom family home, of course.

One of Britain’s most unusual conversions has been listed for sale just in time for those looking for the ultimate summer hideaway near Devon’s Jurassic Coast.

Woolbrook Reservoir, near Sidmouth in east Devon, was disused for years before being bought in 2008 and transformed into a contemporary two-storey home with a distinctive semi-circular floor plan and 6,500 sq ft of living space.

Britain’s unusual homes and wow-factor designs (April 2016)

Resembling a UFO hiding from sight, the roof of the bunker-like structure has been turfed with artificial grass to conceal it in the hillside, while a central piece was cut out to create a dramatic living space arranged around a courtyard below ground level.

This sheltered space, which almost has its own micro-climate, is decked and has raised borders, while steps lead up to the gardens and an acre of grounds. A double garage has also been carved into the hillside.

Inside the house, triple-height, floor-to-ceiling windows encase the vaulted living spaces overlooking the courtyard. All five bedrooms are set on the galleried first floor, with the master suite opening on to a decked terrace.

Nine miles north of the house is the market town of Honiton, which offers mainline rail links to Waterloo.

Woolbrook Reservoir is for sale through Humberts in Honiton for £925,000.