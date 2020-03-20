🔥Rescheduled tour dates: Major London gigs rearranged after coronavirus postponements🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The music industry is going through an unprecedented time of difficulty right now, with the coronavirus pandemic shuttering venues all across the world.

An inevitable knock-on effect is the cancellation and postponement of tours, with artists big and small forced into abandoning gigs.

However, there is some positivity amid all this — many artists are starting to reschedule those postponed tours, with dates reset for when everything has (hopefully) died down.

Here, we’ve rounded up the major London shows to be given new dates, and we’ll update it as more good news arrives.

If you had tickets for the original shows, then they will still be valid for these new gigs — check out our ticket guide for more info.

London’s best music venues, in pictures

Blossoms

Postponed dates: March 17, 18, 19

New dates: August 4, 5, 6, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Twin Atlantic

Postponed date: March 20

New date: October 19, Electric Ballroom

Louis Tomlinson

Postponed dates: March 23, 24

New dates: September 20, 21, Roundhouse

Bicep

Postponed dates: March 27, 28

New dates: August 7, 8, O2 Academy Brixton

The Who

(AFP via Getty Images)

Postponed date: April 8

New date: March 22 2021, SSE Wembley Arena

Caribou

Postponed date: April 17

New date: September 13, O2 Academy Brixton

The Pussycat Dolls

Postponed dates: April 17, 18

New dates: October 30, 31, The O2

Craig David

(Getty Images)

Postponed dates: April 25, 26

New dates: April 24, 25 2021, The O2

Rina Sawayama

Postponed date: May 21

New date: September 24, Electric Brixton