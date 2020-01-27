🔥Republicans condemn Democrats’ ‘scheme’ to delay Trump impeachment trial with witnesses🔥

January 26, 2020 | 11: 31pm

Democrats and Republicans knocked heads Sunday over the need to call witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump — a question that could face a critical vote as soon as this week.

“It looks like they’re asking the Senate to go be special counsel, go search, go seek out. That’s not really the task of the Senate,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said on ABC News’ “This Week.” “The task of the Senate is to hear the trial.”

Lankford suggested that the demand for witness testimony is just a Democratic ploy to slow the process to a crawl as the GOP seeks a speedy resolution.

“They wanted to move as fast as possible, and now they want to slow down the trial as much as possible in the Senate,” he said. “That’s just a very odd political strategy for them more than a fact-finding strategy.”

His Republican colleague Sen. Tom Cotton said he would be against having witnesses testify.

“I’m not going to vote to approve witnesses because the House Democrats have had lots of witnesses,” the Arkansas lawmaker said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We listened to Adam Schiff drone on for three days and the president’s lawyers, in just two hours, demolished the case they had made,” Cotton said, referring to Rep. Schiff (D-Calif.), who is leading the House Democrats in presenting their case.

The president’s legal team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, presented a two-hour preview Saturday of what they would present in full on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, will read written questions submitted by senators to the two legal teams. Once the 16 hours of questioning has ended, senators will begin to debate motions — including whether to call witnesses or documents.

Democrats are seeking to have testimony from acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton — who they claim have firsthand knowledge of Trump’s July conversation with the Ukrainian president, where they discussed opening an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Schiff argued Sunday the defense will only argue against witnesses because Republicans are “deathly afraid” of what they will have to say.

Without witnesses, he said, there is no fair trial and no exoneration for Trump.

“If they’re successful in depriving the country of a fair trial, there is no exoneration. There is no exoneration,” the California Democrat said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Americans will recognize that the country did not get what the founders intended, because they put the word try in the Constitution for a reason.”

Fifty-one votes are needed to approve a motion to call witnesses. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.