republican-senator-seeks-subpoena-in-probe-into-bidens,-ukraine

🔥Republican senator seeks subpoena in probe into Bidens, Ukraine🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is pushing for a subpoena of a former Ukranian diplomat tied to the investigation into the Ukranian natural gas company Burisma, where former Vice President Joe Biden’s son sat on the board. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge spoke to CBSN about why the calls for testimony are coming just days after Biden surged in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Related Posts

chinese-grand-prix-postponed-due-to-coronavirus-crisis,-fia-confirm

🔥Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus crisis, FIA confirm🔥

John koli
video:-aaron-rodgers-makes-young-fan’s-day-at-at&t-pebble-beach-pro-am

Video: Aaron Rodgers makes young fan’s day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

mariya smith
a-look-back-at-london-fashion-week&apos;s-best-ever-front-row-moments

🔥A look back at London Fashion Week's best ever front row moments🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *