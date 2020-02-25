🔥Reports: New rail blockade blocking GO Transit trains between Niagara Falls and Aldershot🔥

After the forcible clearing of a rail blockade east of Belville, Ont., on Monday, reports indicate a new blockade supporting the Wet’suwet’en Nation has sprung up and is affecting Go Transit trains in Ontario.

Global and the CBC are reporting that GO Transit says trains will not be moving between Niagara Falls GO, St. Catharines GO, Hamilton GO or West Harbour GO on Tuesday following a protest by the Six Nations of the Grand River.

“We are still blocked from going beyond Aldershot GO station,” spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins of Metrolinx said, according to Global.

On Monday a police operation saw officers descend on a rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in central Ontario and arrest several protesters has cleared the way for train service to resume.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers moved in Monday morning after efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution were exhausted and a midnight deadline to clear the blockade, which has brought freight and passenger rail traffic in much of Eastern Canada to a virtual standstill, was ignored.

Politicians hailed the police raid but the use of force angered Indigenous leaders, community members and advocacy groups who had hoped for a peaceful resolution.

The protesters had set up the blockade in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who oppose the development of a natural gas pipeline project that crosses their traditional territory in northwestern British Columbia.

CN issued a brief statement Monday saying the company was please the “illegal blockade” had come to an end, but offered no indication when service would resume.

Via Rail announced its route between Montreal and Halifax will resume service on Friday.