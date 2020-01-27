🔥Reports claim Meghan Markle ‘regrets’ giving up her old life and joining royal family🔥

Meghan Markle ‘really regretted giving up’ her professional career as an actress when she married Prince Harry, a royal biographer has claimed.

The outgoing Duchess of Sussex has been embroiled in the royal crisis, which has seen Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, step back from senior royal duties, relocate to Canada and gain financial independence from the royal family.

Meghan ‘regrets’ leaving her old life behind (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Biographer Sally Bedell Smith – who has written books on both Princess Diana and Prince Charles – told Vanity Fair, that Meghan was ‘unhappy at renouncing her former life’ before she joined the family.

Meghan was a successful actress before she married Prince Harry, most recently starring in legal drama, Suits.

But, even though she quit acting to join the royal family, she still kept her Hollywood legal team, including her agent.

Now Sally says that Meghan had to forego “a lot of things that may have meant a lot to you” after the marriage.

The couple have moved to Canada (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to,” Sally said.

Sally went on to say that the couple’s future happiness is now at stake in the wake of their move to Canada, and that they could be more exposed now they have decided to leave the royal family.

“They’re not going to have the automatic backing of a big institution that can come in hard and say, ‘This is wrong, and leave them alone.’

“There may be some sort of privacy law in British Columbia, but if they live in Toronto or they live in LA, they’re going to be much more exposed.”

Meghan and Harry have been criticised by her father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It’s not just Meghan’s ‘regret’ that has been playing on her mind.

Her relationship with her father, Thomas, has also been a constant worry.

On today’s Good Morning Britain (January 27), Thomas Markle urged his son-in-law to ‘man up’ and ‘see him’ in a bid to sort out their problems.

