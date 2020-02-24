🔥Reported cases spike as Europe struggles with its first major outbreak🔥

As reported cases of the coronavirus spiked to over 79,000 over the weekend, Europe struggled to deal with its first major outbreak of the disease, in Italy. South Korea took “unprecedented, powerful” steps to try to contain the spread of the COVID-19, and Iran reported additional cases. China, which has over 77,000 cases, reported hundreds more.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States passed 30, health officials said Friday. Most people who tested positive were former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had been quarantined off Japan.

Fifth person dies from the coronavirus in Italy

Police manned checkpoints around quarantined towns in Italy’s north on Monday as authorities sought to contain cases of COVID-19 virus that have made Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe and fears of its cross-border spread.Civil protection officials said 219 people had tested positive for the virus and five people had died, including two elderly men in northern Lombardy.But officials still haven’t pinpointed the origin of the contagion, which by Monday had spread to more than a half-dozen regions and prompted Austria to temporarily halt rail traffic across its border with Italy.— Associated Press

First coronavirus case confirmed in Iraq

Iraq on Monday confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in an elderly Iranian national living in the southern city of Najaf, according to health officials.Iraq had blocked travel to and from Iran days before announcing that the religious seminary student in Najaf is its first confirmed case.— Agence France-Presse

China ‘comprehensively’ bans illegal wildlife trade

China on Monday declared an immediate and “comprehensive” ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the deadly coronavirus outbreak.The country’s top legislative committee met on Monday and approved a proposal “on comprehensively prohibiting the illegal wildlife trade, abolishing the bad habit of overconsumption of wildlife, and effectively protecting the lives and health of the people,” state television reported.— Agence France-Presse

China issues travel warning for U.S. over coronavirus stigma

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a travel warning for any of its citizens going to the U.S. over stigma surrounding the coronavirus.Chinese tourists have repeatedly been treated unfairly in the United States due to excessive U.S. epidemic prevention measures and the security situation there, the ministry said in a statement.The statement went on to advise Chinese tourists to the U.S. to be aware of what security precautions might be in place and limit their travel.— Agence France-Presse