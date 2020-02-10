🔥Report shows young shoppers are worried about plastic packaging but aren't changing habits🔥

In encouraging news for activists, a recent report has suggested young shoppers are concerned about plastic packaging and say they’re taking action.

Research conducted by Green Alliance found that 48% of shoppers aged between 18 and 34 claimed to have turned away from their regular food brands, citing ‘attitude to packaging’ for the switch.

Yet on further investigation it appears all is not what it seems. When questioned, supermarket representatives claimed shoppers’ buying habits were not reflecting their claims.

“A lot more consumers are saying that they are already avoiding what they understand as single use plastics – that is a clear and consistent trend coming through our research,” said one representative.

“The challenge is, that’s claimed behaviour, and is not necessarily coming through as actual behaviours from consumers yet.”

Another commented: “When it comes down to real consumer behaviour, they ain’t changing yet.”

With news that seven of the UK’s 10 biggest supermarkets increased their plastic footprint last year, campaigners are urging the public to choose non-plastic packaged products where possible.

“Those who have been making an effort to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics shouldn’t feel disheartened by the findings of this report, however, as every small change you make contributes to a much greater impact,” says Nicola Bridge, head of conservation, education and communication at Ocean Conservation Trust.

“If you are someone who has been looking for ways to cut your consumption of plastic products then you can make a few simple swaps to the items you buy – bar soaps and shampoos are better choices than bottled, for example, and often, they last much longer, too,” she continues.

“Choosing loose items at the supermarket and taking your own containers to fill at meat and fish counters will also help to keep unnecessary plastic waste to a minimum.”

All of the UK’s leading supermarkets have pledged to address their plastic use, with many promising to ban hard-to-recycle dark and black plastics this year.

“We’re really pleased to see in the Green Alliance report that supermarkets are reporting such a significant increase in customer queries with regards to plastic packaging, which is evidence that awareness around the issue of plastic pollution is now greater than ever before,” Bridge adds.

“By providing more loose fruit and vegetables and sourcing food items in biodegradable or recyclable packaging from suppliers, they can support the consumer in making better choices and ultimately, reducing their consumption of single-use plastics.”