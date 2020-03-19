Rep. Ann Wagner in quarantine after potential coronavirus exposure

Congresswoman Ann Wagner talks about the importance of the Holocaust Museum & Learning Center on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A candle lighting ceremony by some of the Holocaust survivors took place at the end of a program where it was announced that the museum would be expanding. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, a Republican from Ballwin, has quarantined herself after possible exposure to the new coronavirus, she said late Wednesday.“Last week I participated in a small group meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19,” she said in a statement. “After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining.”Wagner said she felt fine and did not have any symptoms.She said she would work remotely with Congress “to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”

