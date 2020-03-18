🔥Renters to get legal protection if affected by coronavirus🔥

Private renters and housing association tenants will be protected from eviction if they cannot pay rent as a result of coronavirus.

Daniel Lynch

Renters affected by coronavirus will be protected from eviction for three months in emergency legislation to be passed by the government, Boris Johnson said today.

This follows the government’s promise to support mortgage lenders offering three-month mortgage holidays to homeowners struggling to pay their loan if they were laid off or became ill from the virus.

The Prime Minister announced the plan during Prime Minister’s Questions and reiterated it in his evening address.

Mr Johnson said: “We will be bringing forward legislation which will prevent renters suffering no fault eviction that kind of thing, protect people who face difficulties through no fault of their own.

“Nor can you penalise people for acting when they follow government advice. Everybody is entitled to protection, that’s what we will provide.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on the PM to protect Britain’s 4.6 million privately renting households in “the interests of public health”, to ensure that renters did not risk becoming homeless if they became ill, lost pay or had to self-isolate.

The National Housing Federation, which represents housing associations in England, also confirmed their tenants would not be evicted if they fell behind on rent as a result of coronavirus.

SpareRoom director Matt Hutchinson said: “We know that the situation is complex. Many landlords are reliant on their income to survive, so simply enforcing a rent holiday could just shift the problem rather than resolve it. But where landlords have buy to let mortgages, banks should be able to offer them the same deal as homeowners, to pass on to their tenants.

“We’re in this for the long haul it seems and our housing market was already overloaded with unaffordability before we went into this, so government should do everything it can to support people with the most basic need of having a home.”