🔥Renters priced out of Brixton head to this cheaper south London area🔥

Change is afoot in Streatham Hill, between Brixton and Streatham proper. Buyers and renters priced out of Brixton are trickling further down the hill away from one of south London’s prized few Tube stations in search of more affordable homes.

Inevitably, cool new coffee shops and independent bars and businesses are trailing in their wake, bringing some of the buzz back to London’s longest high street, once one of the capital’s most genteel suburbs that fell on seedy times in the 20th century.

Who lives in Streatham Hill?

Because rents are cheaper than in better-known and better-connected areas nearby, a lot of people renting in Streatham Hill tend to be younger twenty-something professionals, rather than thirty-somethings, says Charlotte Whitmarsh of Marsh & Parsons.

“We get a lot of people who have previously enquired in our neighbouring offices such as Balham and Brixton coming here for better value for money,” she says.

Best streets

“The Telford Park conservation area between Streatham Hill and Tooting has very pretty houses all with a character feel, very similar to Northcote Road in Battersea. Also the ‘ABC Streets’ — Amesbury, Barcombe and Cricklade Avenues — part of the Leigham Court Estate, are popular because they’re good for transport and close to all the amenities,” says Whitmarsh, lettings manager at Marsh & Parsons in Streatham Hill.

Downsides

There isn’t a Tube line, which can be a downside for potential renters, says Whitmarsh. “It’s also not as developed as some areas like Brixton and Balham and is still more up and coming.

Top tip: our featured renter Sam recommends the Mediterranean Food Centre for its ‘weird and wonderful’ products (Adrian Lourie)

Parking

A residents parking permit costs between £36.59 and £312.59 for the year, depending on vehicle emissions. There is a £40 diesel surcharge.

Crime in Streatham Hill

Crime in the area is below the London average with seven crimes reported per 1,000 residents. The most commonly reported crimes are assault without injury, violence and theft from a vehicle.

Schools

Dunraven School, Telferscot Primary School, The Orchard School and Elm Court School are all rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Food shopping

There’s a Co-op Food and Marks & Spencer food hall right next to Streatham Hill station, a Sainsbury’s Local a little further north up Streatham High Road and an Iceland and another Sainsbury’s branch to the south.

From owner to renter: Sam Goldsmith, right, owns a two-bedroom flat in Bath but lives in a shared rental house in Streatham Hill (Adrian Lourie)

What the locals say

Originally from Bath, Sam Goldsmith, 33, had thought about moving to London since graduating but hadn’t quite got round to it. “Of course London is much more lively than Bath, which is where you go to have children,” he says. “My twenties were a bit boring so when I hit 29 I knew I had to make a big change.”

The teacher-turned-food editor had managed to buy a two-bedroom flat with a garden and garage in Bath and he has kept that on, occasionally renting it out. He spent a year-and-a-half working part time in London, often sofa surfing with friends.

When he got offered a full-time job in the capital with lifestyle and home magazines at TI Media he decided it was time find somewhere more permanent in London.

He now shares with three women in Streatham Hill in south London. Friends had offered him a room in a flat closer to trendy Brixton and its Tube station but that would have cost him £850 a month so he opted for a lower rent over convenience.

He likes his flatmates but the longer commute does mean that most mornings he finds himself wondering if a bit more rent for somewhere closer might have been a price worth paying.

“It’s a bit of a culture shock going from owning to renting. The mortgage on my Bath flat costs less than my room here. I pay £650 in rent a month including bills, and my mortgage in Bath is £550 a month,” he says.

“The flat’s lovely and I really like living with the girls but I don’t particularly like living next to a busy main road. I might buy somewhere in London eventually if I decide I prefer it to Bath as a long-term prospect.”

Light on links: there isn’t a Tube line, which can be a downside for potential renters, although there are trains to London Bridge and Victoria (Adrian Lourie)

Commuting

Transport in London is “much better” than in Bath, says Sam, but he still finds his commute difficult, whether to his offices in Canary Wharf or to the test kitchen in Hackney, with a daily bus ride to Brixton Tube station which takes 10 to 25 minutes, depending on traffic. “I find myself getting really angry,” says Sam.

Southern Rail trains from Streatham Hill station go to London Bridge, Victoria or West Croydon.

Retail therapy

Streatham famously has the longest high street in Europe where you can find everything you need, from good hardware stores to and “amazing” halal butcher. There are all the usual suspect chain stores, too, but Sam loves the Mediterranean Food Centre “that sells every single vegetable that ever existed and weird and wonderful food products”.

Eating and drinking

“There’s a Chicken Cottage which I feel is the highlight of south London, I love it. Who doesn’t want a Chicken Cottage at 3am?” says Sam. For drinks, Sam might head to Streatham Wine House or The White Horse pub just up the road in Brixton. He also likes Batch & Co for coffee and brunch.

Brunching: Sam recommends Batch & Co for coffee and brunch (Adrian Lourie)

Cultural life

There’s an Odeon cinema in Streatham Hill and Hideaway is a jazz and comedy club. The live music hub of Brixton is also nearby for a vibrant and varied cultural scene.

Green space

Streatham Common, Tooting Bec Common, Brockwell Park and West Norwood Cemetery are all an easy walk away from Streatham Hill.

Gyms

Sam’s housemates go to Fitness First next to Streatham Hill station and there’s a branch of Virgin Active.

Outdoor tennis courts are available to hire at Telford Park Lawn Tennis Club, the second-oldest tennis club in London after Wimbledon.