🔥Rent is still due, Manchester apartment owner says🔥

MANCHESTER — In just a few weeks, thousands have lost their jobs. Yet the first of the month is fast approaching, and the rent is still due.“Nonpayment of rent will still place your household at the normal risk of lawsuit/eviction,” said a flyer dated March 25 that was circulated at the Park Meadows Apartments just southeast of Manchester Road and Highway 141. “Any household that hasn’t paid, or signed a promise-to-pay with a minimum 25% of their current balances paid will be submitted to our attorney for lawsuit/eviction by no later than Friday April 10.”

Though Congress just passed a historic rescue package that will send checks of at least $1,200 to most Americans and tack $600 per week onto unemployment insurance payments, it could still take weeks for that money to make its way to Americans who suddenly found themselves without jobs due to the coronavirus shutdowns. The bills could arrive sooner.Evictions, though, are on hold. St. Louis and St. Louis County courts have both issued orders suspending eviction proceedings due to the new coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown that has thrust millions off of payrolls.That doesn’t mean landlords can’t get the process started by filing an action.“There have been no policies from any state, local or federal authorities that permit residents to live in their homes or apartments without paying their rental payments as outlined in their rental agreements,” the flyer says.Matthew Chase, an attorney who represents the Park Meadows Apartments, said the letter to residents was “poorly thought out” and management would be following up with a new letter. And, Chase said, Park Meadows, “like all of my clients, will in fact be working with people” to figure out payment plans. But they’re being “understanding, with due diligence.”“If we wait until April 10 and file, we’ll at least be first in the queue when we do get back, and that’s important to my clients,” Chase said.Park Meadows Apartments is owned by a company tied to David J. Thiemann, a real estate investor formerly of Ladue who now lists his residence on LinkedIn as Aspen, Colorado.“The reality is, if people do get their unemployment checks and stimulus checks and the shutdown doesn’t last more than three or four weeks in St. Louis, there’s no reason people can’t pay the damn rent,” Chase said. “There are people who are going to be out of work. The sad reality is, being out of work is not a defense to an eviction.… My clients own real property. They rent it. That’s their business. If they can’t collect rent, what are they going to do?”Government-backed mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have said they are suspending evictions and foreclosures on single-family homeowners. That’s led to confusion among renters about whether they have to pay, Chase said. While he’ll be able to cut deals with some who have legitimately lost jobs, others will try to take advantage of the situation, he said.“We’re going to see some of the same names that we’ve seen every three months for years,” Chase said.Susan Alverson, a lawyer at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri who works with tenants, said renters need to know that landlords can’t evict them without a court order and a sheriff representative present. Landlords that don’t wait to evict non-paying tenants until a sheriff is present with a court order can open themselves up to legal liability, she said.“There will be delay in landlords getting their court dates on eviction lawsuits,” Alverson said. “That doesn’t mean that they can’t say, ‘hey you owe us rent,’ or can’t say, ‘I’m going to file a lawsuit. Will that lawsuit actually be processed, summonses issued or court dates issued any sooner than May? More likely not as a practical matter.”But she said there could be a “slew of court cases in May.”Another issue for tenants who can’t pay rent: late fees could start piling up. And there’s little tenants can do to fight those, Alverson said, short of a deal being worked out with a landlord.“It’s going to have to be case-by-case or public policy,” she said.• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis• Area events canceled or postponed• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• Cases in Missouri by date• Cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

