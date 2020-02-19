🔥Rent Call the Midwife's glam filming location for £11k a week🔥

1/101

Glam film set

Fans glued to series nine of Call The Midwife, starring Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, could rent a glam filming location used for the BBC TV hit.

For rent

Four-bedroom Holborn Close is a converted chapel in Mill Hill.

Luxe living

Holborn Close is listed with Foxtons for £11,000 a week.

Full height

The luxe property includes an expansive living space with 45ft-high ceilings.

Grand design

All-round windows offer views over the large grounds.

Original details

While a second sitting room takes full advantage of the chapel’s historic features.

Charming

And a modern kitchen is set to the side of the original chapel.

Orangery

The pretty orangery leads out to a patio garden.

A cut above

Upstairs, a mezzanine bedroom suite features views over the original chapel.

Spa treatment

There’s also a sauna, steam room and gym included in the listing.

Cultural space

While a cinema room and mezzanine music room provide entertainment spaces.

Showstopping home

Set in seven acres, it is a showstopper.

More A-list homes: A romantic sale

A home once lived in by Queen of Romance, Dame Barbara Cartland, has been put on the market on Valentine’s Day. The mega mansion in Mayfair has a price tag of £40 million.

Jeff Bezos buys LA’s most expensive home

The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased a lavish £127 million ($165 million) Beverly Hills estate — the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles.

On the move

Pop star Demi Lovato has put her Hollywood Hills home up for sale with an asking price of £6.9 million.

Celebrity style

Oprah Winfrey is among A-list clients of furniture maker and designer David Linley. The Queen’s nephew’s opulent brand is seen at 1 Queen Anne’s Gate in St James’s Park, where 27 spectacular homes are furnished in Linley homeware.

Calling Vin’s fans

Fans of Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel could snap up this four-bedroom ski chalet in the French Alps with the Hollywood hardman’s motorbike included in the deal. It’s for sale at £3.8 million through Free Spirit Alpine.

Inside a St John’s Wood mega mansion

A newly built 10-bedroom mansion in St John’s Wood has become the most expensive home to go on the London market this year, with a price tag of £75 million. Celebrity neighbours have included heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, while nearby residents have included singers Rihanna and Robbie Williams, as well as acting stars Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory.

Overlooking Portobello Road

A pristine flat is for sale above The London Antique Clock Centre in Portobello Road, Notting Hill. The property has a view of Alice’s Antiques which was used for filming the Paddington movies starring Julie Walters and Hugh Bonneville.

Film set

The Personal History of David Copperfield has opened in cinemas to rave reviews.

Starring Dev Patel in the title role, the comedy-drama puts a twist on the classic Dickens tale.

One of the key filming locations, this large period Hertfordshire country house is available to rent.

Called Bedmond, it is listed with Fresh Locations. Price on application.

Michelle’s Brooklyn brownstone

Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail have invested in a New York home. The Blue Valentine actress and the Tony Award-winning Hamilton director paid £8.3 million for their Brooklyn Heights brownstone. The 3,000sq ft house comes with a plot of land where the couple, who are expecting their first child together, could potentially build an extension.

Jason and Rosie’s next move

South London has more appeal than LA, it seems, for hardman actor Jason Statham and his model fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

And with £14 million in their pockets from the sale of their four-bedroom Malibu home, the London property world is their big, juicy oyster.

New-look mansion

Kimye have unveiled their newly transformed home in the Hidden Hills — seven years since first spotting the former “McMansion” while out on a family walk.

The power couple snapped up their estate, with a 16,000 square foot property, for £15.4 million ($20 million) in 2014.

Bat Pack

Gary Barlow has joined the Celebrity Bat Pack — an exclusive group forced to rethink home renovations because of the presence of the little creatures on their property.

Barlow has agreed with conservationists to install a bat box at his Oxfordshire mansion and in exchange will be allowed to build a garage for his car collection.

Expensive split

Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is looking for a buyer for the Chiswick house she was awarded in the couple’s £31 million divorce settlement. They paid £2.3 million for the five-bedroom house in 2006 and it is now worth about £6 million.

Little bit of England

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi have invested in a Tudor-style timber-framed house with three bedrooms, an orangery and two barns. The modern house, built in Surrey, was carefully dismantled and then shipped to Montecito, Santa Barbara County to be painstakingly reconstructed there.

> Read more

Time to buy?

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back from their royal roles, will they build their property portfolio?

If so, they might fancy this three-bedroom penthouse with Brook House – where Prince Harry gathered pals for goodbye beers – as their local. It’s for sale for £3,135,000 with Savills, in a new block aptly called The Windsor.

> Read more

Moving plans?

A loft apartment for sale in Islington could be perfect for Malia Obama and boyfriend Rory Farquharson should they make a London move. The 21-year-old lovebirds have been staying at Rory’s £1.8 million family home in Islington and are regularly spotted strolling around the local area.

Mystery buyer

Michelle Pfeiffer and her TV producer husband, David E. Kelley, have sold their San Francisco estate for £16.9 million. The Hollywood actress originally listed the place for £22.7 million in 2018 but agreed to drop the price for a mystery cash buyer.

Rocketman home

Taron Egerton scooped a Golden Globe for his role in Elton John biopic Rocketman. The lavish property seen throughout the film has been listed to rent.

To rent

Egerton is seen throughout the movie in a lavish British property that is available to rent. The Hertfordshire home has a very glamorous interior with white marble floors, and a terrace that overlooks the pool. Available to hire with Fresh Locations (poa).

On location

A house that has come up for sale in Buckinghamshire will be familiar to viewers who were hooked on Gold Digger, the BBC’s winter hit age gap drama starring Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes.

The five-bedroom property near Stoke Poges was built in the Fifties to look like the then-owner’s other house in Malibu, California. Since remodelled, it’s now for sale with The Modern House for £3 million.

Kim’s former villa

The former marital home of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries is on the market for £4.3 million. During their brief marriage they lived in this villa in a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills. The alfresco areas are a big draw with a gorgeous outdoor patio and fireplace, a hillside gazebo, a pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and bar.

New boho look

TV reality star Megan McKenna’s choice of interiors for her recent fashion shoot certainly ties in with her new boho image. Bohemia 1, the shoot location in Essex, has floral wallpapers, a copper rolltop bath, whitewashed beamed ceilings and vintage furniture that takes its inspiration from a Parisian boudoir. The location’s for hire via 1st Option with nearby Epping station on the Central line.

Film set ready

Guy Ritchie and Madonna once lived in Queens Gate Mews in Kensington, with the British film director even using it as a location for his film Layer Cake. A four-bedroom house on the corner of the mews is on the market with Lurot Brand for £3.45 million and it is a blank canvas. The house is being sold with swish plans for a renovation.

Rare opportunity

This Hackney recording and fashion studio could also be a cool home. Neighbours have spotted US actor and director Cuba Gooding Jr visiting Wood Mill Studios. The Victorian property is split as a commercial space with two residential floors above. From the Prince Edward Road exterior it resembles a New York loft.

Famous history

Built in 1913, Hotham Hall was originally the church hall for neighbouring St Mary’s in Putney. However, it went on to become something of a rock’n’roll legend, with the likes of Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones, as well as The Who, performing there in the Sixties.

Film set street

This pretty three-bedroom pink house in Bayswater Street, Chelsea’s most “Instagram-able” road, is filled with secrets. It was used for the 2011 film adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, starring Gary Oldman as George Smiley and Benedict Cumberbatch as Peter Guillam. It’s on Russell Simpson’s books for £2,975,000.

A long commute

Singer and TV chat show host Kelly Clarkson is saying goodbye to her Tennessee lake house. Clarkson films America’s version of The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles and is tired of the 4,000-mile round trip commute. She has put the grand 20,121sq ft home in Hendersonville, 25 miles up the Cumberland River from Nashville, on the market for £5.6 million.

Kray twins’ film house for rent

Legend, the 2015 movie with Tom Hardy as notorious Sixties East End gangster twins Ronnie and Reggie Kray, was filmed at a double-fronted Georgian house that’s now available to rent in Whittlesey Street, Waterloo SE1. It is listed at £4,312 per month with Stirling Ackroyd.

On location

The charming Suffolk vicarage that was a location for Shakespeare in Love (1998) – starring Gwyneth Paltrow – has found a buyer. After many happy years owning the house, writer and actor Ian Kelly sold the seven-bedroom property. It was priced at £1.25 million through Savills.

Quirky features

Actress and musician Zooey Deschanel has listed her Manhattan Beach home for £4.6 million. The three-storey, five-bedroom house covers 4,900sq ft. The kitchen and front garden have been recently made over and romantic features include “I love you so much” spelled out in navy blue tiles on the bathroom floor.

A-list set

This photo-shoot location used by supermodel Kate Moss and actress Jaime Winstone is for hire. The hauntingly beautiful house in Notting Hill has distressed-pink walls, parquet floors and antique furnishings. The main space would make an atmospheric festive supper club setting. Visit 1st Option for more details.

New venture?

Shepherd’s of Westminster, a restaurant once owned by The Italian Job actor Michael Caine, is for sale. It is on Fleurets’ books, with price details on request.

Katie Holmes’s Calabasas base

Actress Katie Holmes bought a six-bedroom 6,040sq ft home in 2014, after her divorce from Tom Cruise, paying nearly £3 million. Now it’s back on the market at £3.5 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Craig David’s Miami ‘party pad’

British pop star Craig David has sold his Miami penthouse flat — best known for its legendary reputation as a ‘party pad’ among celebrity circles — for £3.3 million.

Star-studded location

Stars of The Crown, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter looked very much at home in a Georgian townhouse in London. The leading ladies posed for a recent Emmy Magazine cover shoot at the stylish property in Spitalfields.

Love Actually’s filming location

Just in time for Christmas, a Notting Hill house that starred in seasonal film favourite Love Actually is for sale. In St Luke’s Mews, it’s where Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, stands outside on the cobbles and declares his love for Juliet, played by Keira Knightley, using a series of panel cards.

David Bowie’s art collection

David Bowie’s widow Iman sold two paintings at auction, and the original artist Patrick Hughes bought them back. Now approaching his 80th birthday, Patrick Hughes is selling 40 of his pictures. His work is on sale at Bel-Air Fine Art gallery in New Bond Street, Mayfair.

In demand

In an unremarkable suburban street in Bromley, south London, stands what many consider to be one of the capital’s most romantic houses. For more than 10 years the Georgian four-bedroom semi has had celebrities including star chefs Jamie Oliver and Rachel Khoo queuing to use it as a filming location. It’s now for sale for £1.15 million.

Ally Pally views

A penthouse that Liam Gallagher called home is available to rent in Muswell Hill. The five-bedroom flat is split over the top two floors of a luxury block in prime Highgate Village. The ex-Oasis frontman said the light and 360-degree views inspired his album As You Were. It is now to let through Hamptons International for £7,366 per month.

Former pad

Britney Spears’s former Beverly Hills mansion is on the market for £5.4 million. The lavish house, which featured in the pop star’s documentary Britney: For the Record, has a vast kitchen and entertainment room, plus a private cinema.

Jen and Brad’s Beverly Hills home

Jennifer Aniston’s happy days of marriage to Brad Pitt were spent in a Beverly Hills mansion that they couldn’t stop upgrading. Now owned by hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks, the house was listed in April for £43.4 million, but it’s failed to sell so far – despite an £8.9 million price cut.

Everybody needs good neighbours

The modest red-brick bungalow is almost a second home to members of a certain generation of Neighbours fans and now Karl and Susan Kennedy’s Ramsay Street house is up for sale for the first time in 41 years.

Inspirational

The Chelsea house where Mary Poppins author PL Travers lived for more than 30 years is for sale. The house on Shawfield Street, SW3, was frequently visited by Emma Thompson seeking inspiration as she prepared to play Travers in the film Saving Mr Banks. It’s been recently refurbished and is on the market for £4.85 million.

Grand plans

One of The Crown’s London filming locations is the much-loved and splendid 1930s landmark Hornsey Town Hall in Crouch End. In its latest guise, it is being transformed into a hotel and arts centre with a refurbishment of the Town Hall. Prices start from £489,950 for a studio, while a three-bedroom flat will be in the region of £959,950.

Omar Sharif’s Belgravia flat

Stars of the silver screen have called this Grade II-listed, stucco-fronted Belgravia apartment home — and so could you, for just £595,000.

Leona Lewis’s Californian ranch

British singer Leona Lewis has sold her Fifties Californian ranch — ideal for horsey types with its stables and large paddock — for £1.75 million.

Star of the show

Should star of David Copperfield Dev Patel have £2.5 million to spare, he could buy Bleak House where Charles Dickens wrote the novel.

Soho recording studio

A former music studios, where Queen recorded two albums and Tina Turner belted out her hits, has come on the market.

Liam Hemsworth’s Aussie mansion

The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth has bought a mansion in 90 acres next door to his actor brother, Chris, in their native Australia.

Peaky Blinders rental

Peaky Blinders fans could book a staycation in a house where the hit BBC show, starring Cillian Murphy, as Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby, was filmed.

Noel Gallagher’s bats

Rocker Noel Gallagher and radio presenter Kelly Brook are two notable names to have had renovation plans thwarted, at least in the short term, by roosting bats.

As seen on screen

Sofia Vergara is selling her home in prime Los Angeles.

Live near Tom Ford

Glitzy near neighbours of the Grade I-listed seven-bedroom mansion have included fashion designer and film-maker Tom Ford, artist Damien Hirst and comedy actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Kate’s class

The Surrey primary school attended by British actress Kate Beckinsale is now part of a luxury homes conversion. The Pearl Harbor star was at Flexlands private girls’ school in the Seventies.

Commuter base

The site, disused since 2005, now offers 14 bespoke homes in three landscaped acres of Chobham. It’s an ideal commuter base, with 28-minute trains from nearby Woking station to Waterloo.

A-list spot

Dakota Fanning is the new owner of this elegant house in starry Toluca Lake in the San Fernando Valley, LA. There’s a master suite with vaulted ceiling and a cosy fireplace, a marble bathroom and a balcony overlooking the garden. Fanning, a star of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, paid £2.2 million.

Claudia’s planning dispute

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her movie director husband, Matthew Vaughn, who live in a 14-bedroom Grade I-listed Elizabethan manor house set in 530 acres in Suffolk, have had their objection to a neighbour extending her cottage rejected.

Adele’s old estate

Adele rented Lock House in West Sussex for £15,000 a month. Now, a one-bedroom cottage on the estate has been listed to rent for £81 a night, it’s the perfect winter retreat for a busy Londoner’s weekends away..

Leo’s former Holllywood pad

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio sold a Spanish-style house he’d owned for 20 years in Silver Lake, LA, for £1.23 million in December. Less than a year later it “flipped”, selling for £2.69 million. To more than double their money in less than a year, the new owners had most period details stripped from the Thirties hacienda. Original wood doors and beams remain while the living room and kitchen is now super-modern.

Price cut

Singer Gwen Stefani has taken a mighty price cut to sell her LA home for £17.5 million. The seven-bedroom property was listed for £28.4 million in 2017 but there weren’t any takers back then.

Mark Ronson’s LA mansion

Mark Ronson has put his fabulous LA house on the market for £4.4 million. The DJ and producer bought the Spanish Revival property in late 2016 for just over £3.5 million. Many of the home’s original features are intact, including the sweeping staircase and Thirties tiles in the bathroom.

Buy it for the Banksy

Some vendors leave the light fittings behind when they sell. Liam West, who runs West Contemporary fine art gallery in Shoreditch, is chucking in framed works worth £15,000 by the likes of Banksy, Charming Baker and Stuart Semple when he sells his two-bedroom penthouse in Hackney Wick.

Robbie’s St John’s Wood escape

The mansion that Robbie Williams and his family “escaped” to during his planning battle with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page is for sale. Robbie and his wife Ayda reportedly paid £20,000 a month for the late Victorian property. It’s now on the market for £22.5 million.

Property portfolio

Ex-England football captain John Terry has bought his fifth property, a Surrey mansion, for £4.35 million. The fully restored seven-bedroom 18th-century country house in eight acres has a grand entrance hall with Georgian fireplace and a curved staircase.

Karlie Kloss selling in New York

Supermodel and tech entrepreneur Karlie Kloss is selling her cute-and-compact two-bedroom townhouse in New York’s West Village for £2.23 million.

Ultra exclusive

An ultra exclusive apartment is for rent, with interiors by Martin Kemp whose clients include Tom Ford and Roman Abramovich. Done in emerald, charcoal, brass and cream, the flat is in the Clarges scheme on Piccadilly and is available to rent for £7,500 a week.

Haslam style

Interiors king Nicky Haslam did the décor at this one-bedroom, second-floor flat in a glorious period building in St James’s, piling on the gold with his signature flamboyant style. It’s now for sale for £995,000.

Inspiration

A luxurious home is for sale in the former Henley-on-Thames golf clubhouse frequented by James Bond author Ian Fleming. The club was referenced in Goldfinger, when 007 tells the villain he “played off nine at Huntercombe”.

The clubhouse was converted into six homes in the late Sixties and Chiltern House, one of the most coveted, is on the market with Stowhill Estates for £885,000.

On location

This five-bedroom property in Kempshott Road has been the choice for fashion shoots with model Adwoa Aboah and actress Vanessa Kirby. There is a lovely mix of Twenties grandeur and industrial style, it would make the dreamiest spot for a special occasion. Visit kempshottroad.co.uk to book.

City bolthole

Kanye sold his New York bachelor flat at a reported loss for £2.4 million last summer — but it’s back on the market already, for £3.7 million.

Big cheese

Blur bass player Alex James lived in a Grade II-listed converted warehouse in Covent Garden long before moving to his 200-acre Cotswolds mansion to become a master cheesemaker and festival host.

84/101

Starchitect credentials

Remodelled by acclaimed architect Sir Terry Farrell, the warehouse is now on the market for £3.5 million with

Tavistock Bow. It is also available to rent at £1,650 a week.

Glam shoot location

Cosmetics queen Charlotte Tilbury loved glamorous Victorian Carlton House in Ealing when she used it as a setting for one of her tutorial videos.

Period charm

The seven-bedroom mansion with celebrated period features makes a wonderful backdrop. Oversized parquet spreads across two drawing rooms and the entrance hall, the blue library is sumptuous and the pink sitting room with original marble detail is pretty enough for a beauty Princess. It’s for hire via 1st-option.com.

Selling up

The sister of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has put her three-bedroom Hyde Park home back on the market for £4.5 million.

River views

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have bought an estate on the outskirts of New York for £3.6 million. There are eight bedrooms, a two-storey panelled library and a terrace overlooking the Hudson River.

A stay for rugby fans

Health and fitness couple James and Chloe Haskell have listed their Northamptonshire home on Airbnb while they’re in Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

Game time

Guests will be able to watch up to six matches at the house during the two-day period, from 11 October until Sunday 13 October, including England vs France, New Zealand vs Italy and Wales vs Uruguay. The rental will cost £400 in total. James and Chloe are donating the fee to Sebastian’s Action Trust, a charity which offers respite breaks to seriously-ill children and their families.

Just add pixie dust

The Kensington house that inspired its owner, the author JM Barrie (1860-1937), to write Peter Pan is for sale.

Famous features

The six-bedroom property, built in 1890, comes with a top-floor balcony window from where Barrie had Peter and Wendy view the London skyline before flying off to Neverland.

A cut above

Alicia Keys and her husband, the rapper and music producer Swizz Beatz, have spent £16.9 million on a breathtaking coastal estate in La Jolla, California.

Bieber’s British base

The sprawling six-bedroom property that Justin Bieber called home when in the UK is on the market.

Kitted out

The I Don’t Care singer fell in love with Steppingstone, with its essential helipad, above the Cheshire Plain.

Cult classic

This house, where Richard E Grant starred on location in the Eighties cult hit film, Withnail & I, is for sale.

Tucked away

In a quiet Notting Hill cul-de-sac, the three-bedroom end-of-terrace home has been renovated and retains a quirky sense of style. This cosy home is on Lurot Brand’s books for £1.75 million.

So long

James Blunt’s childhood home is for sale. The pop singer’s father inherited Cley Windmill in Norfolk and converted it into a B&B in 1966. The family sold it several years ago but it is still a guesthouse with 11 bedrooms and a restaurant.

On hold

Kelly Brook has applied to build two bat boxes in the chimney of her Grade II-listed home. The radio host is renovating the country pile but an ecology survey found she has long-eared and pipistrelle bats living in the roof. Brook and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi are having to find ways to house the protected bats and it would seem bat boxes are the answer.

City base

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid have apparently started renting a New York apartment together. The One Kiss singer and the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid have been dating for two months. When she is back in Britain, Lipa lives in Primrose Hill, pictured, while Hadid’s main property is his family’s sprawling mansion in Los Angeles.

Paul McCartney’s application to trim trees turned down

The former Beatle wanted to prune the protected birch, hornbeam and sycamores trees in his garden in north-west London, but Westminster council has said no.

The pop legend submitted two applications in an attempt to get more light into his three-storey Regency townhouse but the council feels his precious would suffer.

He can, however, trim three lime trees in his front garden.

