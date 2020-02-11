🔥Renee Zellweger Hanging With Parasite’s Director At The Oscars Bar Will Make Your Day🔥

After months of ceremonies and acceptance speeches, Awards Season has finally come to a close. Last night was the annual Academy Awards, which dealt out the most coveted trophy in the film world. The host-less ceremony had lots of memorable moments, but there’s so much that we folks at home don’t get to see. There’s plenty of backstage antics, as well as meetings in the green room and bars. Luckily one of those cute moments was caught on camera, when Oscar winners Renee Zellweger and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho hung out at a bar.

Renee Zellweger and Bong Joon-ho both had big years this Awards Season, and therefore must have met a number of times. Zellweger swept every acting award for her performance in Judy while Joon-ho’s movie Parasite made history by winning Best Picture as an International Feature. Somebody caught a moment between the two artists backstage, and it’s enough to make your day. Check it out below.

I mean, how cute is that? Obviously Awards Ceremonies like the Oscars are high stakes for the filmmakers involved, so it’s nice to see a moment of levity and comradery backstage. Especially for two artists who didn’t even have the privilege of working together.

The above video comes to us from Variety, as the outlet was reporting live from the Academy Awards. This includes the red carpet and ceremony, as well as the backstage antics of its A-listers. The green room is a place for the talent to unwind, and maybe even grab a cocktail along the way. Or in the case of Renee Zellweger and Bong Joon-ho, take a breather and let their new Academy Awards make friends.

In the backstage Oscars video, we first see Renee Zellweger whetting her whistle, Oscar in tow. That’s when Bong Joon-ho and his collaborators and translator enter, ad the filmmaker instantly zeroes on his new friend Renee. The two lock eyes, and joke about “meeting again” at another one of these ceremonies. This time they both did quite well, and you can see how happy they are.

This cute moment actually happened at the engraving bar, which is no doubt why cameras were positioned there to film all the action. This is where the lucky winners hand over their statues, to have them properly engraved with their named on it. Lucky that Renee Zellweger got their first, because Bong Joon-ho had a ton of statues to get engraved by the end of the night. After all, Parasite won some of the biggest awards of the night. Zellweger even jokes about this in the video, saying she needed to “make room” for all of Parasite’s trophies.

Buzz about Parasite had been steadily building since the movie premiered at film festivals like TIFF. The reviews were glowing, and it got a ton of nominations from the other ceremonies before getting a whopping four Oscar wins last night. It is the first South Korean film to ever receive an Academy Award nomination, and the first non-English to win the coveted Best Picture.

It should be interesting to see what type of projects come next for Renee Zellweger and Bong Joon-ho after these wins. Check back with CinemaBlend for all the details. And check our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.