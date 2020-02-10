🔥Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper reunite at the Oscars nine years after dating🔥

Former couple Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper shared a sweet moment at the 2020 Oscars.

Zellweger, 50, and Cooper, 45, were photographed chatting during the ceremony, with the actor smiling broadly at his ex-girlfriend.

The Judy star and the A Star Is Born director started dating in 2009 but eventually parted ways in 2011.

They met while filming the psychological horror film Case 39 and largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though Cooper said in 2010 that he “loved coming to work [with her]” and “love[d] acting with her” as he could “learn so much from her.”

It was a special night for Zellweger, who received her second Academy Award – and her first Best Actress win – for her turn as Hollywood legend Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

She previously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain, and has received four Academy Award nominations throughout her career, including a nod for her much-loved role in Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The star used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to Garland, who never won a competitive Oscar in her lifetime despite her considerable contribution to the film industry in iconic movies such as Meet Me In St Louis and the first – and arguably best-known – re-make of A Star Is Born.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Show Moments – In pictures

“When we celebrate our heroes, we’re reminded of who we are as one people, united, and although Judy Garland did not receive this honour in our time, I’m certain this moment is an extension of her legacy that began on a film set,” she said.

“Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you. I’m so grateful.”

Cooper, who was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director at last year’s ceremony, attended the event in his capacity as a producer of Best Picture nominee Joker.

He hit the headlines after the 2019 Academy Awards thanks to his performance of eventual Best Original Song winner Shallow with co-star Lady Gaga, which prompted many viewers to praise the on-screen couple for their chemistry.