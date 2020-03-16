🔥Remote island listed for sale was the scene of a mysterious murder🔥

Londoners who dream of escaping to live totally off the grid can do just that on Little Ross, an idyllic lighthouse island for sale off the coast of southern Scotland — that is, if they can live with its headline-grabbing murderous past.

The 29-acre outcrop to the south of Kirkcudbright, near Dumfries and Galloway, is on the market for £325,000 and includes a six-bedroom B-listed cottage and three B-listed “ruinous” barns ripe for renovation.

However, the fully automated 19th-century lighthouse, designed and built by Alan Stevenson, is not part of the deal. It made the news in August 1960, when the bloodied body of Hugh Clark, 64, the lighthouse keeper, was found in the cottage by the secretary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, who had arrived on the island for lunch with his son.

The assistant lighthouse keeper Robert Dickson, 24, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death by hanging — commuted to life imprisonment five days before his execution date — following a national manhunt. He never gave a reason for shooting Mr Clark to death with a rifle and killed himself in prison two years after his trial. Since then, the lighthouse has been owned and managed by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses.

Little Ross is powered entirely by solar panels and a small wind turbine. There is a spring-fed water supply — although this needs a diesel generator and an electric pump to provide a supply to the property — and a roof water collection system. There is no land line, smartphone coverage is poor and satellite broadband installation may be possible but cannot be guaranteed.

The cottage was last refurbished in the mid-Eighties and, although habitable, requires an extensive update to make it fit for 21st-century living.

David Corrie, senior associate at Galbraith, Castle Douglas, which is marketing the island, said: “Back in the 1900s, the island was home to the head lighthouse keeper, underkeeper and their families, extending to 16 people, with a small dairy and piggery to provide subsistence for this family community. With a bit of TLC, the properties on the island could be turned into something truly stunning, with Little Ross Island once again being the perfect island retreat for future generations to enjoy.”

Fancy a project? The cottage offers six bedrooms, two kitchens, a living room and two bathrooms

Little Ross can only be accessed by private boat or helicopter, so prospective owners must be proficient seamen or pay for a boatman from Kirkcudbright Harbour to ferry them across for £500 plus VAT. The successful buyer will be refunded this fee for viewing the property. The island can also be seen from the mainland by driving to Ross Bay and walking to the Meikle Ross headland.

The current owner, St Mary’s Isle Estate, has let out the cottage for the past 20 years as a summer getaway. It has only just gone on the market but there has been “phenomenal” interest from all over the world. “Private islands rarely come up for sale at an affordable price and particularly one with a habitable house and additional properties,” says Corrie.

The island boasts outstanding views of open sea, coastline, countryside, the Isle of Man and even the Lake District and there are opportunities for shooting, trout and salmon fishing, beaching, hill walking, cycling, water sports and sailing.

Beat that for a view: Little Ross looks out across open sea and countryside

The harbour town of Kirkcudbright, known as Scotland’s Artists’ Town for its annual events including a jazz festival, is seven miles away, while Dumfries with its many restaurants, hospital, cinema and railway station is 28 miles away. The international airports at Glasgow and Edinburgh are both 110 miles away.

For more details about Little Ross, contact Galbraith, Castle Douglas, on 01556 496000.