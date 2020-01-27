🔥Remainers refuse to use Brexit 50p and ask for ‘two 20p and a 10p’ instead🔥

Remainers have vowed to boycott the new 50p Brexit coins being rolled out to celebrate the UK leaving the EU on Friday.

The coin bears the words ‘peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ as well as the Brexit date of January 31, 2020.

Chancellor Sajid Javid‘s smiling face was used to unveil the new 50p, with three million to start circulating in the UK from Friday and another seven million to be minted later in the year.

But within hours of his new promo shots being released, the Tory MP was likened to Gollum from Lord of the Rings and the Simpsons’ Charles Montgomery Burns as a slew of memes appeared online.

Now it appears the coins have riled ardent Remainers who have vowed never to use them.

Lord Adonis, a Labour peer who has consistently fought to reverse Brexit, tweeted: ‘I am never using or accepting this coin.’

His sentiment was echoed by People’s Vote supporter Alastair Campbell, who tweeted: ‘ I for one shall be asking shopkeepers for ‘two 20p pieces and a 10’ if they offer me a 50p coin pretending that Brexit is about ‘peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ given it puts all three at risk.’

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman wants to boycott the coin for punctuation purposes.

He said on Twitter: ‘The ‘Brexit’ 50p coin is missing an Oxford comma, and should be boycotted by all literate people.’

Times Literary Supplement editor Stig Abell would perhaps be in favour of the boycott, after he tweeted: ‘Not perhaps the only objection, but the lack of a comma after “prosperity” is killing me.’

Others chimed in on social media to complain that the only progress made since the 2016 referendum was the loss of EU passports and a new 50p coin.

Mr Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of Boris Johnson’s original Brexit divorce date of October 31 last year.

But the Brexit delay and snap general election meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until the new exit date was confirmed.

The chancellor said: ‘Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter.’

Mr Javid, who is Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of coins and will present one to the prime minister this week.

The European Parliament is expected to vote to approve the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday, paving the way for the UK to leave on Friday.