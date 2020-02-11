Religious freedom group upset over Scott Air Force Base invitation to prayer breakfast

Scott Air Force Base

A group that pushes for religious freedom for military families requested Scott Air Force Base’s commander rescind an invitation he sent the families about a prayer breakfast later this month.Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation, said Monday that military culture means that an invitation, especially one requiring an R.S.V.P., is essentially interpreted as a command.”The prayer breakfast isn’t benign; it’s meant to be a massive proselytizing,” Weinstein said. “You can’t use your position as commander to force (this). In military culture, you’re being told to go there.”Weinstein said the invitation from commander Jeremiah “Scot” Heathman was posted on social media. Weinstein said Heathman should rescind the invitation and have it come from base chaplain instead. Heathman is the commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at the base. On Monday morning, the wording on the invitation was changed to take out the commander’s name. Weinstein said he considers that a win.

Post-Dispatch file photo of Col. Jeremiah “Scot” Heathman, the commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base.

The breakfast is scheduled for Feb. 25. A woman at the base chapel, which is sponsoring the event, referred calls to the public affairs office. No one from that office was immediately available for comment Monday. Weinstein said he represents 15 families at the base who are a mix of Christians and non-Christians. He would not make them available to a reporter for an interview, saying they are frightened about retribution by the military.The Mlitary Religious Freedom Foundation was in the news last month when it requested that the commander of Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island investigate those responsible for promoting a discussion series that urges Navy personnel to “Lead like Jesus.”Weinstein said his group has been fighting over the military prayer breakfasts 15 years ago but that the Scott Air Force invitation was particularly blatant.Scott Air Force Base is about 25 miles east of St. Louis.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

The long-term goal is to connect St. Louis and Kansas City with a pneumatic tube people-mover that could transport passengers across the state in 30 minutes.

While in Florida, Gov. Mike Parson did some fundraising, according to the treasurer of his political action committee

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

Democrats have raised concerns over whether immigrants, children and non-voters would count during the redistricting process.