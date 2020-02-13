🔥Reiss Nelson backs Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to make him 'top player' like Raheem Sterling🔥

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson says Mikel Arteta can turn him into “a top player” after transforming the careers of Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

Arteta was appointed as the club’s new head coach in December, but before then he worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at City.

It was there that the 37-year-old became one of the best young coaches in the world, having a big role in the development of forwards Sane and Sterling. Now Nelson hopes to follow in their footsteps.

“It is crazy because you look at Sterling and Sane and you see them before at their previous teams, they weren’t doing what they do now,” said the 20-year-old.

“I think that is credit to Pep, of course, but Mikel as well because they said he did a lot of one-to-one work with them.

“You can see it because Mikel’s drive is different. I haven’t seen a manager with that much determination to make individuals into better players. I have all my belief in Mikel and I think he is going to make me into a top player.”

Following Arteta’s arrival, Nelson’s involvement for Arsenal has increased and only a recent hamstring injury has dented his progress.

Arteta knows the England Under-21 international from his playing days at the club and he coached him when he was working towards his badges.

The Spaniard, therefore, has a strong knowledge of the player’s game.

Nelson added: “There were times when I was 15 and he was doing his coaching badges that I used to get the ball and just run past everyone. That was one of my biggest traits.

Aiming high: Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson (Lucy Young)

“He used to manage that team, so he has probably seen glimpses of that. I wouldn’t say it was too easy back then, but now is a great time to have him as a manager because he understands what I am good at.

“Of course, he is going to give me the encouragement when I need it and if I am not doing the right stuff he is going to tell me.

“That’s what I really love, someone who gives me confidence, but then when I am doing the wrong thing, they tell me.

“I am working closely with Mikel and hopefully nailing down my spot in the Arsenal first team.”