Regional carrier Trans States Airlines winding down operations

In this photo taken Oct. 5, 2010, an American Airlines jet, right, taxis past United Airlines and United Express jets at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago as the Willis Tower looms in the background. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

BRIDGETON — Trans States Airlines, a locally based regional carrier for United Airlines that operates as United Express, will wind down operations by the end of the year.The plan was outlined in an internal memo obtained by the Post-Dispatch that CEO Rick Leach sent to employees on Monday.”Trans States Airlines still has an extremely important role to play in the United network throughout the remainder of 2020, but you will see a measured reduction of aircraft come off-line before the start of summer flying,” the letter says. “United is counting on us to operate a significant number of aircraft throughout the summer, after which aircraft transitions will resume at a yet to be determined rate through the end of the year, with all flying to be concluded by the end of 2020.”Bridgeton-based Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people, but the impact on its workforce is unclear. Leach and a spokesperson for the company could not immediately be reached.The airline’s parent company, Trans States Holdings, also operates Compass Airlines and GoJet Airlines. Compass is a regional carrier for American Airlines and Delta Airlines, and GoJet flies for United Airlines and Delta Airlines.Trans States Airlines operates 40 Embraer ERJ 145 50-seat jets for United. In total, regional carriers operated 176 ERJ 145s for United at the beginning of last year, according to SEC filings.Also Monday, ExpressJet Airlines, an Atlanta-based regional carrier for United, announced that it would add 36 ERJ 145 jets to its fleet over the next year. A spokesman for the company would not confirm that the 36 ERJ 145s are those now operated by Trans States. The letter from Leach quoted United Express senior vice president Sarah Murphy, who said “we’re working hand-in-hand with Rick and the (Trans States) team to ensure we provide as many opportunities as possible for you to remain part of the United Express family.”Jeff Lea, spokesman for St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said the airport didn’t anticipate “any impact to the flying public related to flight services because of changes at Trans States.”The letter from Leach cited big recent shifts in the regional airline landscape, with major airlines shifting planes among their regional carriers. American Airlines ended its relationship with Trans States Airlines in December 2018, and Leach wrote that the last 18 months have “proven to be tough” for Trans States, with 2019 “an exceptionally challenging financial year.”The company looked at other options, he wrote, but none are “achievable in a realistic timeframe.””In short, our expenses continue to rise, resulting in a balance sheet that is neither profitable nor sustainable,” Leach wrote.Trans States Holdings’ GoJet will continue to fly for United. GoJet owns or leases 25 of its own 70-seat CRJ-700 jets contracted to fly for United.Compass Airlines, Trans States Holdings’ other airline, operates 20 76-seat Embraer E-175 jets for American Airlines.However, the regional airline company has other woes. In recent months, Delta Airlines reached agreements to end its relationships with Compass and GoJet by the end of 2020, according to securities filings. GoJet operates 19 aircraft for Delta, and Compass operates 24 for the major airline. Trans States began as Resort Air in 1982, and in 1985 started flying as a regional carrier for the former Trans World Airlines, which had its hub at Lambert.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Plans also in the works to turn Chesterfield Outlets into entertainment venue to include a 3,000-square-foot concert space and Main Event restaurant

Out-of-state firms, insiders appear to have gained toehold in Missouri’s incipient medical marijuana industry.

Veterans United, which employs some 3,100 people nationally, wanted a satellite location near its Columbia headquarters.

Bayer says it will appeal. BASF is considering its ‘legal options.’ The award follows a three-week trial in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

The chain shows its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S.

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

The facility marks the third major project at the South St. Louis campus since it was acquired by Mercy in 2017.

Sonny Saggar, director of the hospital’s emergency room, takes over the role from Russell Kraeger, who has been serving as interim CEO.

Controversial developer had until Dec. 31 to prove it could finance hospital project. Now it has until August.

Altogether, the proposed new office and retail center will have about 15,000 square feet of renovated commercial space and about 7,400 feet of new construction.

In this photo taken Oct. 5, 2010, an American Airlines jet, right, taxis past United Airlines and United Express jets at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago as the Willis Tower looms in the background. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)