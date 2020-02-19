Regional agency nudges closer to studying Lambert’s future

St. Louis Lambert International Airport is gearing up for the holiday travel season on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The busiest days for military personnel traveling through the airport starts on Friday, Dec. 20th and continues through New Year’s. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS — A regional agency nudged closer Tuesday toward launching its own study of St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s future and possible changes in governance of the city-owned facility.Jim Wild, executive director of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, told the council’s executive advisory committee that his staff had honed in on core subject areas to potentially be studied.In addition to governance options, the list includes the airport’s current strengths and weaknesses, its finances, aviation industry trends, the economic development potential around the airport, Lambert’s physical infrastructure needs, its economic impact on the St. Louis region and its impact on surrounding suburbs. Coordination with other airports in the metro area also would be looked at under the plan to be submitted next week to the Gateway Council, which is made up of the metro area’s top elected officials.The council began discussing Lambert last month after Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the end of the city’s controversial study of possibly leasing Lambert to private operators. Wild asked the advisory committee, which consists mainly of aides to the elected officials, to review the list with their bosses and to submit possible changes by the end of the week.Scott Ogilvie, Krewson’s representative on the committee, complained about the way the Lambert issue had made its way to Gateway via a request from the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis.Ogilvie said the mayor’s office had not gotten any advance warning that a league official at last month’s advisory committee meeting would ask that Lambert governance be a discussion topic.”We think the owner (of Lambert) should be involved in the discussion from Day One,” said Ogilvie, a former city alderman who now works for the city Planning and Urban Design Agency.In response, Stephen Ables, the League’s assistant director, pointed out that a St. Louis alderman — Cara Spencer, the city’s representative to the League— is on the League board. Spencer recently announced she would challenge Krewson in next year’s Democratic mayoral primary.Ogilvie added that “there are an unlimited number of gripes that one jurisdiction may have with another jurisdiction” but that not many such issues have been “elevated” to the Gateway council. In that vein, he suggested that the council could end up being asked to confront issues such as homelessness, overseeing management of police departments in St. Louis County and should St. Charles County join the regional transit system.In response, committee chairman John Greifzu, an aide to St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, said the airport “is a regional topic that affects every one of us in this room in some way,” regardless of how it got before Gateway.In an interview after the meeting, Ogilvie clarified that he wasn’t objecting to the potential Gateway study of Lambert, just the way the issue had been raised.

