🔥Region in Ukraine to shut schools after coronavirus case: Interfax Ukraine🔥

FILE PHOTO: Evacuees, who arrived from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, look out of bus windows at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) – Schools, colleges and universities in the Chernivtsi region of western Ukraine will close from March 6 for 14 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Interfax Ukraine reported on Thursday, citing a senior local official.

Ukraine reported its first coronavirus case on Monday. The man was hospitalized in the city of Chernivtsi, having traveled to Ukraine from Italy via Romania.

Earlier on Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, visiting evacuees from China’s Hubei province who had finished spending two weeks in mandatory quarantine, announced plans to ban mass events.