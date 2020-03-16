🔥Regal Cinemas Closing All Locations Due To Coronavirus Outbreaks🔥

The shockwaves from the continued coronavirus struggle continue to ripple through the entertainment industry, with updates being provided on a nearly hourly basis. Just today alone, Universal Studios reported that key theatrical films like The Invisible Man and Trolls World Tour would be coming to on demand services. Now we are learning that Regal Cinemas is closing all locations nationwide. The closure will be indefinite.

A source told this to The Wrap, which reports that all 543 Regal Cinemas nationwide will shut down, following a recommendation by President Trump during a White House press conference that Americans limit their public gatherings to 10 people or less. That is virtually impossible in a movie theater, so the closures – while devastating – makes sense.

The move by Regals Cinemas follows similar moves made by massive theater chains like AMC Theatres to deal with the decreased attendance thanks to “social distancing” in America during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the major chains announced that they were limiting ticket sales to 50 per auditorium. But the latest recommendation to reduce gatherings to 10 people or less seems to be too much for Regal Cinemas to endure.

This also comes on the heels of the cancelation of the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, which is sponsored by the National Association of Theatre Owners and is used to promote the upcoming slate of all of the major studios. This usually includes films programmed for the Spring and Summer, but the plans for all of those blockbuster releases have been paused, from Mulan and New Mutants to F9.