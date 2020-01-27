🔥Refusal to extradite suspect in Harry Dunn death is a ‘denial of justice’, says PM🔥

Boris Johnson said the US’s refusal to extradite the suspect charged in connection with Harry Dunn’s death is a ‘denial of justice’.

The prime minister, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel criticised the US secretary of state’s decision to refuse the extradition request of Anne Sacoolas.

On Monday, Mr Dunn’s parents met with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and described the meeting as ‘very honest’ and ‘positive’.

But mother Charlotte Charles said she could see Mr Raab’s ‘anger’ with Mike Pompeo’s decision against sending the charged US diplomat’s wife to the UK to face questioning.

Harry, 19, was killed when his motorbike collided with a car – allegedly driven by Sacoolas – outside a US military base, in Northamptonshire, on August 27, last year.

Sacoolas, 42, whose husband is a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was granted diplomatic immunity after the crash and sparked an international controversy.

On Thursday, Mr Pompeo rejected an extradition request by the UK Government for Sacoolas.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told a Westminster briefing: ‘We believe that this is a denial of justice and the individual concerned should return to the UK.’

Mr Johnson also ‘reiterated the need’ for Sacoolas to return to the UK during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Welcoming Mr Johnson’s comments, Mrs Charles called them ‘words that need action behind them’, adding the PM needs to ‘use his power’ to pressure on the US president.

She said: ‘The fact that he has come out and said that is obviously a good thing but we hope that he can follow this up with actions now.

‘He needs to use his power, because he’s the only person with the power to tell Trump and Pompeo that she needs to come back.

‘It feels good that he’s on the same page as us and this is certainly a step in the right direction.’

Asked what her message to the Prime Minister would be, Mrs Charles said: ‘Make the country proud of you. There are a lot of people out there who don’t necessarily have faith in this Government and this is a chance for him to restore a bit of that faith.

‘It’s certainly another step forward but until I see action, they are not empty words, but they are words that need action behind them to show us that they are 100 per cent going to stand up for us.’

Addressing her views on the meeting with Mr Raab, Mrs Charles said: ‘Dialogue was very open, everything was very honest, every question we had was answered.

‘He was able to look us in the eye, we could see his anger with the decision of the States turning down the extradition request.’

She added: ‘We didn’t realise how large this would become or how much work it would take but we don’t regret a day of it.’

Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn’s father, Tim Dunn, have disputed the Foreign Office’s claim that the suspect had diplomatic immunity at the time of the road crash.

On Wednesday, Mr Pompeo is set to have a meeting with Mr Raab who said he had ‘huge sympathy for Harry’s family and the pain they are going through as they seek justice’.

He added: ‘We feel the US decision on extradition amounts to a denial of justice and have been clear with them that Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK.

‘The family and I want to achieve the same thing. We want justice for Harry and we want to make sure such a terrible tragedy does not happen again.’

Additional reporting by PA.