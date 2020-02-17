🔥Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe share lookalike selfie on ski trip🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Reese Witherspoon has shown the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree once again with a new selfie shared on her Instagram account with daughter Ava Phillippe.

Witherspoon , 43, shared a selfie from a weekend ski break together with the 20-year-old.

Captioned ‘weekend ski bunnies’, in the photo the pair is seen grinning in a snowy location. Ava is currently studying at the University of California, Berkeley.

Ava also bears a resemblance to her father, Ryan Phillippe, who was married for eight years to Witherspoon before their divorce in 2007.

The two met in 1997 at Witherspoon’s 21st birthday party and had Ava in 1999, when Reese was 23. They also famously starred in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions together.

Ava, who has 800,000 followers on Instagram, has previously paid tribute to her mother on social media.

“This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others” she wrote under a picture of her mum.

Phillippe and Witherspoon also share a son, Ava’s brother Deacon, who is 16 years old. Witherspoon has a 7-year-old son, Tennessee James, with her second husband Jim Toth.

