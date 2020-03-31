Reed renews call for City Hall closure; 2 more city workers test positive

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on Tuesday renewed his call on Mayor Lyda Krewson to close City Hall to the public as a Krewson aide said two more city employees had testified positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four.“We cannot safely handle an open door policy right now at City Hall,” Reed said in a statement. “It is not worth the risk. We must practice what we preach.”The mayor’s spokesman, Jacob Long, reiterated what he said last week when Reed made similar comments.He said only skeleton crews are still working at City Hall anyway because of the coronavirus threat, with many doing their jobs from home, and that few citizens have been coming in either over the past two weeks.“There’s hardly any reason for anyone to come to City Hall” now, Long said.Still, he said, “we are still trying to provide basic essential services for those who need them” such as someone dropping off specifications needed for a building permit.Regarding the employees who tested positive, Long refused to say what agencies they work for or give their work locations. He said various other city workers are being monitored under quarantine.On Saturday, Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association said a sergeant in the police department’s traffic division had tested positive and another officer was in the hospital awaiting test results.Roorda on Tuesday said two additional police officers have since been hospitalized and also are awaiting the outcome of testing.Meanwhile, Mary Goodman, Reed’s legislative director, said their office has direct knowledge of at least five city employees testing positive. She didn’t elaborate.Reed in his statement also complained that visitors potentially could be exposed as they go through security checkpoints at City Hall and that city marshals who check them through also were in danger.He also said people coming into the building weren’t always adhering to the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.He released a photo that Goodman said she took Monday afternoon that showed about six people lining up to go through a checkpoint at the Tucker Boulevard entrance.In response, Long disputed the timing of Goodman’s photo and said marshal’s employees told him they hadn’t encountered lines of people going into the building for at least two weeks.Long then released a photo taken Tuesday afternoon of a City Hall checkpoint showing no one in a line.

